Field Marshal Asim Munir likely to Visit Iran this week to revive Stalled Diplomacy

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s efforts to ease tensions between US and Iran could enter another crucial phase, with Iranian media reports reporting that Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Asim Munir may visit Tehran this week.

The reported visit comes at a time when the confrontation between Washington and Tehran continues to threaten regional stability, disrupt energy markets and raise fears of further military escalation. However, Pakistani government, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), nor Iranian authorities officially confirmed the upcoming visit.

If the visit takes place, it could provide another opportunity for Islamabad to engage with Iranian leadership and explore ways to revive negotiations with Washington. The purpose of the reported visit, the officials expected to participate and the possible outcomes remain unclear.

The security situation around Hormuz emerged as one of the concerning aspects of the conflict. Maritime reports indicate that at least 15 vessels were attacked over approximately ten days in October, with incidents reportedly involving drones, naval mines, projectiles and rocket-propelled grenades.

Energy markets have already felt the pressure. Brent crude oil prices reportedly approached $108 per barrel, reflecting growing uncertainty over supplies and the risk of further disruption. Continued instability around the waterway has also increased concerns among shipping operators and energy traders.

Meanwhile, Washington has maintained its naval blockade targeting Iranian ports, while US forces have reportedly carried out strikes against vessels. The Trump administration has also kept the possibility of additional military action in view, further complicating efforts to secure a lasting settlement.

Islamabad also reaffirmed its support for Saudi Arabia amid attacks linked to Iran-backed Houthi rebels, condemning strikes on Saudi territory and emphasizing the kingdom’s right to defend its sovereignty. Islamabad has also indicated its readiness to honour its defence commitments, although it has not publicly confirmed participation in offensive military operations against the Houthis.

Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said Islamabad could make its available capabilities accessible to Riyadh under their mutual defence arrangements.

The situation has placed renewed attention on Pakistan’s defence cooperation with Saudi Arabia, particularly amid a joint arrangement involving Turkey that treats an armed attack against one member as an attack against all.

At the same time, Islamabad faces a delicate diplomatic challenge. While supporting Saudi security and reportedly urging Tehran to discourage further Houthi attacks, Pakistan is seeking to preserve relations with neighbouring Iran and prevent a wider regional confrontation.