Saudi Ambassador meets Field Marshal Asim Munir to discuss defence cooperation, regional security

RAWALPINDI – Newly appointed Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan, Dr. Rajeh Tami Albugamy, called on Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir at General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi, where the two sides discussed matters of mutual interest, regional security and bilateral defence cooperation.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the meeting focused on strengthening defence collaboration, institutional ties and strategic coordination between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

Both dignitaries expressed satisfaction over the progress achieved under the framework of the Makkah Joint Defence Agreement and reaffirmed the importance of further enhancing cooperation between the two countries in defence and security matters.

During the meeting, Field Marshal Asim Munir congratulated Dr. Albugamy on his appointment as Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to Pakistan and expressed confidence that his tenure would contribute to further strengthening the longstanding relations between the two brotherly countries.

The ISPR said Pakistan-Saudi Arabia relations are rooted in shared faith, mutual trust and a strategic partnership, with both countries maintaining close ties across various fields.

The meeting underscored the commitment of Pakistan and Saudi Arabia to deepen their defence partnership, strengthen institutional linkages and maintain strategic coordination amid evolving regional security dynamics.