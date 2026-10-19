Pakistan, Sri Lanka fined for slow over-rates in Rawalpindi ODI

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan and Sri Lanka have been penalised for maintaining slow over-rates during their opening match of the ODI tri-series at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Sunday, October 18.

Pakistan were fined 10 per cent of their players’ match fees after falling two overs behind the required rate, while Sri Lanka received a five per cent fine for being one over short, after time allowances were taken into account.

Jeff Crowe, a member of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees, imposed the penalties under Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel. The provision stipulates a fine of five per cent of a player’s match fee for every over a team fails to bowl within the allotted time.

Pakistan captain Shaheen Shah Afridi and Sri Lankan skipper Kusal Mendis admitted the offences and accepted the proposed sanctions. As a result, formal hearings were not required.

The charges were brought by on-field umpires Asif Yaqoob and Wayne Knights, third umpire Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid, and fourth umpire Faisal Afridi.

Salman Ali Agha’s Century Powers Pakistan to Victory

Pakistan began their tri-series campaign on a winning note, defeating Sri Lanka by 37 runs in the opening fixture.

After Sri Lanka captain Kusal Mendis opted to field, Pakistan posted 305 runs before being bowled out in 49.5 overs. Salman Ali Agha was the standout performer, smashing 107 off 90 balls to register his fourth ODI century.

Babar Azam contributed 45 runs, while debutant Saad Baig scored 39 and Hasan Nawaz added 37 to strengthen Pakistan’s total.

For Sri Lanka, Eshan Malinga claimed four wickets for 46 runs, while Asitha Fernando picked up three wickets to restrict the hosts.

Sri Lanka Fall Short Despite Fighting Partnership

Chasing a target of 306, Sri Lanka were dismissed for 268 in 48.1 overs, handing Pakistan a 37-run victory.

Pavan Rathnayake top-scored with 79, while Janith Liyanage made 60. Their 119-run partnership for the fifth wicket revived Sri Lanka’s hopes of completing the chase, but Pakistan’s bowling attack broke through at crucial moments to regain control.

Shaheen Shah Afridi led the bowling effort with three wickets for 55 runs. Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf and Faheem Ashraf supported him with two wickets each.

Salman Ali Agha was named Player of the Match for his decisive century, which laid the foundation for Pakistan’s opening victory in the tri-series.