Multan’s teenager labourer crushed to death after fleeing Workplace dispute

MULTAN – The death of 15-year-old laborer in Royal Orchard housing society sparked widespread concern after disturbing CCTV footage surfaced on social media, prompting questions about the circumstances surrounding the teenager’s final moments.

The victim, Wasim Abbas, died after being struck by car in the residential area. Police held contractor Tauqeer Nazir and registered a murder case in connection with the incident. According to police, the suspect was taken into custody at the scene, while further investigation is underway.

ملتان کے رائل آرچرڈ میں 15سالہ وسیم عباس کا قصور صرف اتنا تھا کہ گھر کی وائرنگ کا کام دیر سےمکمل ہوا۔ مبینہ طور پر ٹھیکیداروں نے تشدد کےبعد گاڑی سےکچل کر اس کی جان لے لی۔محنت کش بچوں کی زندگیاں اتنی سستی کیوں ہیں؟ کیا ایسے سفاک قاتلوں کو سرعام پھانسی کےپھندے پر نہیں لٹکانا چاہئے؟ https://t.co/uYgwvgu1JA — Umar Khattak (@iUmarKhattak) October 19, 2026

The case gets attention after viral clips show white car hitting the teenager, some pictures also surfaced online with several people gathered around a person lying on the ground. The available video captures the aftermath but does not clearly show the collision itself.

@realsher07 ملتان: تھانہ ڈی ایچ اے کی حدود میں بچے کو گاڑی تلے کچل کر قتل کرنے کے واقعہ پر ملتان پولیس نے کارروائی کرتے ہوئے اپنی مدعیت میں قتل کا مقدمہ درج کرتے ہوئے ملزم توقیر نذیر کو موقع پر گرفتار کر لیا گیا۔ ملزم سے مزید تفتیش جاری ہے اور مقدمہ کے قانونی تقاضے مکمل کیے جا رہے ہیں۔ https://t.co/mv79wBbe1S — CPO Multan (@multan_cpo) October 19, 2026

As per available information, the teenager travelled to Multan to learn electrical wiring and was working at a house when a dispute allegedly erupted over delays in completing the job.

Wasim was reportedly assaulted and attempted to flee before being chased by a vehicle and run over. Other reports claim that local residents apprehended the suspect and handed him over to police.

With the suspect in custody and a murder case registered, investigators face the task of establishing what happened before the fatal incident. CCTV recordings, forensic evidence and witness statements could prove crucial in determining the sequence of events and assessing the allegations.

The available footage alone does not establish how the collision occurred or confirm the claims circulating online. The arrested contractor’s legal responsibility will depend on the evidence gathered during the investigation and subsequent legal proceedings.

The incident has prompted renewed calls for clarity over the circumstances of the teenager’s death and accountability based on verified evidence.