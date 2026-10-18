MNA Khurram Shehzad’s Son injures Two Bikers in Islamabad Crash

ISLAMABAD – Two people were injured after an official vehicle allegedly driven by son of MNA Khurram Shehzad Nawaz slammed motorcycle at the Dam-e-Koh signal in Islamabad.

A report by Daily Jang reported the incident as Police reached the scene and started investigation into the incident. Further details regarding the injured persons’ condition, the driver’s legal status and the registration of a formal case have yet to be revealed.

However the use of official vehicle (Toyota Altis 1.6), and alleged political influence comes into focus. Khurram Shehzad Nawaz’s son was allegedly driving the vehicle when the incident occurred.

Khurram Shehzad Nawaz acknowledged the accident, said his son had been handed over to police, expressed concern for the injured, and denied exerting pressure on authorities.

However, the original post or a complete recording of the statement could not be independently verified from the material available for this report. The remarks must therefore be treated as attributed claims rather than an authenticated statement by the MNA.

The registration number GAW-308 has also been mentioned in the information provided for this report.

Khurram Shehzad Nawaz is an MNA and who chair Standing Committee on Interior and Narcotics Control. His public position makes transparency and a clear account of the incident matters of legitimate public interest.