ISLAMABAD – Pakistan dispatched contingent of its armed forces personnel to Saudi Arabia under the two countries’ longstanding defence cooperation framework, reaffirming Islamabad’s commitment to the Kingdom’s security amid evolving regional challenges.

A formal send-off ceremony was held ahead of the troops’ departure, attended by Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif as the chief guest. Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan Dr. Rajeh Tami Albugamy, Pakistan Army Chief of General Staff Lieutenant General Omer Ahmed Bokhari, HI (M), and Lahore Corps Commander Lieutenant General Muhammad Umer Bashir, HI (M), were also present.

The deployment marks another significant development in the strategic defence partnership between Islamabad and Riyadh, which is underpinned by decades of military cooperation, mutual confidence and close bilateral relations.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Pakistani personnel will perform their designated duties within Saudi territory in accordance with mutually agreed commitments and the existing defence cooperation arrangements.

The mission is expected to reinforce Saudi Arabia’s defensive capabilities at a time when emerging security challenges have placed greater emphasis on regional stability and national security preparedness.

Pakistan has reiterated that its support for the Kingdom extends beyond conventional strategic cooperation, stressing its commitment to protecting Saudi Arabia’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and the sanctity of Haramain Sharifain.

The departure ceremony also served as a reaffirmation of the enduring partnership between the two countries, highlighting Islamabad’s resolve to stand by Riyadh in matters concerning its security and territorial integrity.

The latest deployment further underscores the importance both countries attach to their defence relationship as they continue to strengthen military coordination and cooperation in response to evolving security dynamics.