LAHORE – Lahore continues to struggle under suffocating blanket of toxic smog. With air pollution reaching alarming levels and AQI soaring to nearly 700, residents continue to gasp for cleaner air, with no immediate respite in sight.

Air pollution pushed the provincial capital to the second position on the list of the world’s most polluted cities, as hazardous air quality continues to pose serious health risks to residents.

The city’s overall Air Quality Index (AQI) reached 456, placing millions of residents under the threat of unhealthy air. The situation was particularly alarming in Iqbal Town, where the AQI surged to an extraordinary 710. Several other localities also recorded dangerously high pollution levels. Paragon City reported an AQI of 529, followed by Barki Road at 523 and Chaman Park at 519.

Pollution levels remained critically high on MM Alam Road, where the AQI stood at 517. Bedian Road recorded 463, while Model Town registered 457. Comparatively lower, but still concerning, readings were reported in DHA Phase 5 at 291 and Askari 10 at 233.

Amid worsening air quality, health experts have urged residents to minimise outdoor activities, avoid unnecessary exposure to polluted air and wear protective masks when stepping outside. Citizens are also being advised to take precautionary measures to reduce the potential health effects of prolonged exposure to smog.

Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast a fresh spell of rainfall across the country. According to the department, a western weather system is likely to enter Pakistan on December 3, bringing the possibility of rain in several regions.

The anticipated rainfall could help improve air quality and reduce the intensity of smog in Lahore and surrounding areas. However, the weather system is also expected to intensify the winter chill, bringing a further drop in temperatures.