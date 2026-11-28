Pakistani TV sensation Dar-e-Nijaat is reportedly preparing for much-needed farewell, with its much-awaited final episode expected to premiere in cinemas across Pakistan before its television broadcast.

The unusual development sparked excitement among fans, as the drama appears set to conclude its successful run with a cinematic experience rather than a conventional TV ending.

The finale will be screened in Pakistani cinemas ahead of its TV release, much like other hit dramas akin to Mere Paas Tum Ho. The episode is also expected to become available online shortly afterwards, potentially allowing international audiences to watch it through platforms such as Top Pakistani Dramas.

The makers have yet to provide universally confirmed details regarding the screening date, participating cinemas and ticket arrangements. Nevertheless, the reported move is being described as a rare milestone for a Pakistani television serial, reflecting the enormous popularity the drama has achieved during its original run.

The reported cinema premiere comes after an extraordinary journey for Dar-e-Nijaat. According to figures by production-side sources, the drama crossed 1.7 billion views after 23 episodes, while its cumulative reach reportedly exceeded 3.1 billion views after 33 episodes across digital platforms and social media.

These figures make serial among the biggest Pakistani television successes of 2026. Although the exact totals are based on channel and production announcements rather than independent verification, the drama’s strong television ratings and massive online following have established its remarkable popularity.

The show also attracted audiences beyond Pakistan, particularly in India, Bangladesh and other regions. Its emotional storylines have generated extensive social-media discussions, while fan gatherings and watch parties have highlighted its growing international appeal.

The performances received widespread appreciation, particularly those of the lead actors and Mehmood Aslam, whose portrayal of a helpless but loving father has become one of the drama’s most memorable elements. The latest episode, which aired around November 27, focused on young Khushbakht, known as Bela in the flashbacks.

With at least 34 episodes aired and episode 35 reportedly airing or imminent around November 28, Dar-e-Nijaat is moving closer to its conclusion.

The serial was initially planned for approximately 38 episodes but has reportedly been extended to around 42 following its strong response. Some reports suggest the finale could arrive around December 25 or 26, 2026, although the final episode count and exact date have not been officially confirmed.