KARACHI – Pakistan’s Miss Universe candidate Misbah Arshad opened up about her experience at Miss Universe 2026 after failing to secure a place among Top 30 finalists, admitting that the outcome was disappointing but insisting that she has no regrets about the effort she put into the competition.

After months of preparation, intense competition and international attention, Misbah breaks silence on journey that did not end with the result she had hoped for. However, rather than allowing the disappointment to overshadow her experience, the Pakistani beauty queen has chosen to celebrate her determination and hard work.

In a social media post, Misbah revealed that preparing for Miss Universe took alot of her time and energy. With competition now behind her, she is looking forward to taking a break, enjoying some personal time and recovering from the demanding experience. Addressing the disappointment of not making it into Top 30, Misbah acknowledged that falling short of a dream can be difficult, particularly after investing so much effort into achieving it.

She found comfort in knowing that she had given the competition everything she had, and said what matters most is being able to look back and know that she made the best possible effort with the abilities and resources available to her.

Pakistani representative also expressed pride in herself for the dedication and energy she brought to the international stage, making it clear that her journey should not be measured by her final placement alone. Despite the setback, Misbah remains hopeful about what lies ahead. She is currently enjoying a relaxing getaway along the picturesque beaches of Puerto Rico before heading back to Pakistan and returning to her regular routine.

The 75th edition of the Miss Universe concluded on November 24 in Puerto Rico, with the host country’s contestant, Jennifer Barreto, taking home the coveted crown. Her victory marked the second time a representative from her country had won the prestigious international title.

The competition also saw Melissa Nunez of the Dominican Republic finish as the first runner-up, followed by Venezuela’s Clara Vegas Goetz in second place. Bea Milan Windorski of the Philippines secured third runner-up, while New Zealand’s Georgia Waddington claimed fourth runner-up.