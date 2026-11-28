JIUQUAN – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir held direct space-to-ground conversation on Saturday with Pakistani astronaut Muhammad Zeeshan Ali, who is currently stationed aboard China’s space station.

The historic interaction took place at the headquarters of the Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO), connecting the country’s top civilian and military leadership with its astronaut orbiting Earth as part of China’s Shenzhou-24 crewed spaceflight mission.

PM Shehbaz Sharif and FM Asim Munir hold live video call with Astronaut Zeeshan Ali https://t.co/8985y3A4zC — iFii (@iffiViews) November 28, 2026

According to the China Manned Space Agency, the conversation provided a rare opportunity for Pakistan’s leadership to communicate directly with the astronaut while he was carrying out his mission aboard the Chinese orbital laboratory.