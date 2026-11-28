JIUQUAN – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir held direct space-to-ground conversation on Saturday with Pakistani astronaut Muhammad Zeeshan Ali, who is currently stationed aboard China’s space station.
The historic interaction took place at the headquarters of the Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO), connecting the country’s top civilian and military leadership with its astronaut orbiting Earth as part of China’s Shenzhou-24 crewed spaceflight mission.
PM Shehbaz Sharif and FM Asim Munir hold live video call with Astronaut Zeeshan Ali https://t.co/8985y3A4zC
— iFii (@iffiViews) November 28, 2026
According to the China Manned Space Agency, the conversation provided a rare opportunity for Pakistan’s leadership to communicate directly with the astronaut while he was carrying out his mission aboard the Chinese orbital laboratory.
Pakistan has achieved major milestone in its space exploration journey as Muhammad Zeeshan Ali became the country’s first astronaut to travel into space aboard China’s Shenzhou-24 mission.
Ali travelled to China’s Tiangong space station on November 25, 2026, alongside Chinese astronauts Tang Hongbo and Wu Yi. His selection followed a cooperation agreement between Pakistan’s Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) and the China Manned Space Agency, signed in February 2025. Khurram Daud was also selected as a backup astronaut after completing the selection and training process.
Pakistan makes space history as first astronaut enters orbit aboard China’s Shenzhou-24 spacecraft
During his stay in orbit, Zeeshan will participate in scientific experiments involving microalgae, quinoa seeds and advanced materials. The research aims to explore potential applications in future space missions, including food production, oxygen generation and improved protective materials.
The mission shows key step in strengthening scientific and technological cooperation between Pakistan and China while providing Pakistani researchers with valuable human spaceflight experience.