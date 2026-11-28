NEW DELHI – A new strategic concern appears in New Delhi as Pakistan’s space capabilities continue to advance. India’s Chief of Defence Staff General NS Raja Subramaniam acknowledged Pakistan’s growing capabilities, while warning that potential Turkish assistance could further strengthen Islamabad’s position.

Subramaniam remarks give glimpse into India’s growing concerns over Pakistan’s expanding technological and strategic reach beyond the battlefield.

Indian defence chief warns that Chinese expertise in surveillance, navigation and intelligence could strengthen Islamabad’s strategic capabilities, while also warning of possible support from Türkiye.

#WATCH | Delhi | On Pakistan’s space capability, CDS General NS Raja Subramani says, “Yes, its space capability is improving with Chinese help. Also, SUPARCO, which is a Pakistani organization, is working to develop its own capabilities. Now, we also have to take it for granted that it will be helped by Turkey as well. Whatever capabilities are available to the Chinese in terms of ISR, position, navigation, timing, etc., will be available to the Pakistanis, so we will have to factor that into our calculus. Their ISR, etc., will be better. However, having factored that into our calculus, we have to look at enhancing our own capabilities. When Space-Based Surveillance Phase-III (SBS-3) comes in, it will enhance our capability to a great extent. Simultaneously, we are also working on methods to ensure that we are able to build as well as launch more satellites. We are working with our private sector entrepreneurs on this” (27.11) — ANI (@ANI) November 27, 2026

He made these remarks during event in New Delhi focused on future warfare and India’s multi-domain defence preparedness, where he discussed the evolving regional security landscape and the growing importance of space-based military assets.

Responding to a question about Pakistan’s space programme, General Subramaniam said Pakistan’s national space agency, SUPARCO, was working to develop its indigenous capabilities. “Pakistan’s space capability is improving with Chinese help, and SUPARCO is also working to develop its own capabilities,” he said.

Indian defence chief cautioned that New Delhi must also account for the possibility of Türkiye extending assistance to Pakistan, adding another dimension to India’s assessment of the evolving strategic environment. Highlighting potential implications of Chinese technological support, General Subramaniam said Pakistan could gain access to capabilities China possesses in Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR), as well as Positioning, Navigation and Timing (PNT).

These capabilities could significantly strengthen Pakistan’s ability to monitor developments, gather intelligence and improve its space-enabled military operations. “We will have to factor these developments into our strategic calculations. Pakistan’s ISR and other related capabilities are likely to improve,” he acknowledged.

His remarks show assessment from India’s senior military leadership, particularly as space-based intelligence, surveillance and navigation systems become increasingly important in modern warfare. He also pointed to the country’s third phase of the Space-Based Surveillance programme, SBS-III, saying its introduction would substantially enhance India’s defence and surveillance capabilities.

Gen Subramaniam revealed that India was exploring ways to manufacture and launch more satellites, with the private sector and technology entrepreneurs being brought into the effort to accelerate the development of indigenous space capabilities.