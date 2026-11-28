The United States has outlined details of its TN work visa programme, which allows qualified professionals from 63 occupational categories to work in the country for up to three years.

However, the visa facility is exclusively available to citizens of Canada and Mexico, leaving Pakistani nationals and other foreign citizens ineligible.

The TN visa programme provides employment opportunities in various professional fields, including engineering, healthcare, education, science, accounting and information technology.

Originally introduced in 1994 under the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), the programme was retained under the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), which came into effect on July 1, 2020.

According to the US Department of State, applicants must be citizens of either Canada or Mexico, have a pre-arranged job offer from a US employer and meet the educational or professional requirements for their respective occupations.

The list of eligible professions includes accountants, architects, computer systems analysts, engineers, lawyers, social workers, registered nurses, pharmacists, physicians, scientists, biologists, chemists, geologists, and university and college teachers, among other occupations.

Canadian citizens can apply at designated US land border ports of entry or pre-clearance locations, while Mexican citizens are required to obtain a TN visa through a US embassy or consulate before travelling.

Successful applicants may be authorised to work in the United States for up to three years, with extensions possible as long as they continue to meet the programme’s requirements.

The citizenship requirement remains a key condition of the programme. Therefore, Pakistani professionals cannot directly qualify for the TN visa, even if they possess the required academic qualifications and professional experience.

However, Pakistani nationals seeking employment in the United States may explore other immigration options, including the H-1B and O-1 visa categories, subject to their respective eligibility requirements.