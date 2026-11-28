ISLAMABAD – The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has sealed a residence associated with JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman after cancelling the property’s residential plot allotment.

According to the authority’s notification, the plot owner, Amanullah, was declared a foreign national by government agencies, while his Pakistani identity card had also been cancelled.

The CDA said it had issued Amanullah a notice on November 26, asking him to appear before the authority. However, he failed to appear, leading to the cancellation of the plot allotment.

In a related development, police sources said Asjad Mahmood, son of Maulana Fazlur Rehman, was arrested from the residence.