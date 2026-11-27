QUETTA – A petition has been filed in the Balochistan High Court (BHC) challenging the claim of Hiba Fawad, wife of former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry, that she belongs to the Kakar tribe.

In his constitutional petition, Sahibzada Nisar Ahmed contends that Hiba Fawad Chaudhry belongs to a Chaudhry family of Punjab but has presented herself on social media as a member of the Kakar tribe.

The petitioner has asked the court to have her actual identity and particulars placed before it through the records of the National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra). He has also sought an order restraining Nadra from changing the record of her national identity card.

The commissioner of Quetta Division has also been made a party to the case. The petition requests that Hiba Fawad Chaudhry not be issued a Balochistan local and domicile certificate.

According to the petitioner, obtaining such certificates on the basis of affiliation with the Kakar tribe could affect the rights of the tribe’s local members. He has asked the court to declare her claim of belonging to the tribe unlawful.