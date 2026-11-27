KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan witnessed a sharp upward rally, with the per-tola rate crossing Rs391,000 amid gains in international bullion prices.
The 24Karat gold rose by Rs11,500 per tola, reaching Rs390,136, while the price of 10 grams of gold also moved higher, increasing by Rs9,859 to reach Rs334,478.
New Gold Rates
|Gold Purity
|Per Tola
|Per 10 Grams
|24 Karat
|Rs396,500
|Rs339,940
|22 Karat
|Rs363,458
|Rs311,612
|21 Karat
|Rs346,938
|Rs297,448
|20 Karat
|Rs330,420
|Rs283,284
|18 Karat
|Rs297,378
|Rs254,955
The latest increase follows another positive trading session on Thursday, when gold gained Rs4,700 per tola to close at Rs378,636. The consecutive increases indicate strong upward momentum in the local bullion market.
Gold also recorded a notable increase in the international market. Its price climbed by $115 per ounce to reach $3,676, contributing to the rise in domestic bullion rates. Changes in international gold prices generally influence Pakistan’s local market, alongside currency exchange movements and domestic market conditions.
Silver Prices
Silver prices followed upward trend, recording an increase of Rs277 per tola. The latest reported price of silver reached Rs4,906 per tola.
Gold Rates in Lahore and Other Cities
|Market / Category
|New Rates
|Lahore
|Rs391,300 / Rs390,800
|Pathoor
|Rs387,500 / Rs386,000
|Karachi selling rate
|Rs390,000
|Peshawar Pathoor
|No rate reported
|12.150-gram gold (selling)
|Rs405,000
|Platinum
|Rs143,200
|Palladium
|Rs98,300
Gold Price hits Rs378,636 Per Tola in Pakistan after Rs4,700 leap