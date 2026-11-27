KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan witnessed a sharp upward rally, with the per-tola rate crossing Rs391,000 amid gains in international bullion prices.

The 24Karat gold rose by Rs11,500 per tola, reaching Rs390,136, while the price of 10 grams of gold also moved higher, increasing by Rs9,859 to reach Rs334,478.

New Gold Rates

Gold Purity Per Tola Per 10 Grams 24 Karat Rs396,500 Rs339,940 22 Karat Rs363,458 Rs311,612 21 Karat Rs346,938 Rs297,448 20 Karat Rs330,420 Rs283,284 18 Karat Rs297,378 Rs254,955

The latest increase follows another positive trading session on Thursday, when gold gained Rs4,700 per tola to close at Rs378,636. The consecutive increases indicate strong upward momentum in the local bullion market.

Gold also recorded a notable increase in the international market. Its price climbed by $115 per ounce to reach $3,676, contributing to the rise in domestic bullion rates. Changes in international gold prices generally influence Pakistan’s local market, alongside currency exchange movements and domestic market conditions.

Silver Prices

Silver prices followed upward trend, recording an increase of Rs277 per tola. The latest reported price of silver reached Rs4,906 per tola.

Gold Rates in Lahore and Other Cities