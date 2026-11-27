ISLAMABAD – The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has unveiled significant changes to the Prime Minister’s Youth Business and Agriculture Loan Scheme, adding a new fourth tier that will allow eligible applicants to secure loans of up to Rs25 million.

According to a circular issued by the central bank to all banks, the newly introduced Tier 4 will cover financing exceeding Rs7.5 million and up to Rs25 million.

Under the revised framework, long-term loans under Tier 4 will have a maximum repayment period of eight years, including a grace period of up to one year. Banks will determine the required collateral in accordance with their respective policies.

Youth Loan Tiers

The interest rate for banks under Tier 4 has been set at six-month Karachi Interbank Offered Rate (KIBOR) plus 2.4 per cent, while borrowers will pay a fixed rate of 8 per cent.

To reduce lending risks, the scheme will also provide first-loss coverage of up to 10 per cent at the portfolio level. Other terms and conditions applicable to Tier 3 will also extend to the newly introduced tier.

The revised scheme will now have four financing categories:

Tier 1: Loans of up to Rs500,000.

Tier 2: Loans exceeding Rs500,000 and up to Rs1.5 million.

Tier 3: Loans exceeding Rs1.5 million and up to Rs7.5 million.

Tier 4: Loans exceeding Rs7.5 million and up to Rs25 million.

The SBP has also revised the bank pricing for Tier 3, setting it at six-month KIBOR plus 2.4 per cent.

Meanwhile, the Laptop for All initiative and the Prospective Overseas Workers category have been shifted to Tier 5 under the updated arrangement.

The central bank has further directed participating banks to increase the allocation for women borrowers to at least 30 per cent under the scheme.

According to the circular, existing terms and conditions, along with the mechanism for subsidy payments, will remain unchanged. The revised provisions will apply to financing disbursed after the issuance of the circular.

Previously, the scheme consisted of three financing tiers. Loans under Tier 1 carried a zero per cent interest rate, Tier 2 loans were offered at 5 percent, while Tier 3 financing carried an interest rate of 7 percent.

The Prime Minister’s Youth Business and Agriculture Loan Scheme aims to facilitate young people in establishing businesses and pursuing agricultural ventures by providing access to affordable financing.