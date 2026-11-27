ISLAMABAD – Pakistan is set to host a two-day meeting of the Makkah Defence Alliance’s top decision-making body in Islamabad from today, with discussions focused on regional situation including Houthis’s attacks on Saudi Arabia.

The third session of the Strategic Political and Defence Committee (SPDC) will bring together senior political and military representatives from Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Türkiye.

The high-level gathering is taking place amid special security and traffic arrangements in the federal capital. Authorities have announced a public holiday in Islamabad for today, while a local holiday has also been declared in Rawalpindi.

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif told international media that the ongoing tensions in southern Saudi Arabia would be among the key issues discussed during the meeting.

He said the continued unrest in the region was an important item on the agenda, confirming that the foreign and defence ministers of Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Türkiye would participate in the discussions.

Emphasising the mutual security commitments under the agreement, Khawaja Asif said that any threat to Saudi Arabia would also be considered a threat to Pakistan and Türkiye.

The defence minister also expressed support for Saudi Arabia’s approach to dealing with the conflict involving Yemen’s Houthi movement, which controls large parts of the country, including the capital, Sanaa.

Khawaja Asif described the Makkah Defence Agreement as being in its initial phase, stressing the need for regular consultations to establish its operational framework.

He said the three countries would initially need to hold frequent meetings to put the necessary arrangements in place, adding that the process should be completed over the coming months to enable the agreement to move forward.

The defence minister also raised concerns about the possibility of further Israeli conflict or aggression in the region.

He said regional countries needed to strengthen their unity and cooperation in view of potential security threats involving Israel.