KARACHI – Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Thursday opposed the idea of a referendum on creating new provinces, warning that it would be the “most controversial” in the country’s history.

Addressing a press conference in Multan, he said Parliament could take up the matter instead. While he was still consulting people within his party on the proposal, he believed it would not be accepted.

“We can create a province through Parliament without wasting time on a referendum,” he said, adding that a democratic, constitutional and parliamentary approach could help build political consensus.

Bilawal pointed out that the Punjab Assembly had passed a resolution on the creation of a province during a PML-N government, whereas the Sindh Assembly had repeatedly rejected resolutions seeking the division of Sindh. Maintaining that the PPP’s position was consistent across provinces, he said he would support the decisions of both assemblies. He also reiterated his opposition to dividing Punjab, saying he had never advocated splitting it into four parts.

Call for democratic reset

On the broader political situation, Bilawal said Pakistan needed a democratic “reset” or “reboot” to restore public confidence in the system and equip the country to tackle its challenges.

“If we genuinely want the system to serve the people, we will have to take steps quickly,” he said, urging the government and opposition to discuss how to restore it.

He stressed that Parliament must be made effective and that all national decisions should be taken there, as those made outside it could not be considered final.

Political parties, he said, must first determine why the system had collapsed before trying to restore it. He argued that the 1973 Constitution had not collapsed on its own but had repeatedly been made to do so, and maintained that it could help the country overcome its difficulties. He also described the 18th Amendment as particularly significant, saying no other constitutional amendment had the same strength.

Opposition urged to join electoral reforms panel

Bilawal called on opposition parties to consider joining the parliamentary committee on electoral reforms, saying elections would remain controversial as long as political parties kept objecting to them. Both the ruling parties and the opposition, he noted, had raised objections to the previous election and described it as rigged.

He also said the opposition shared responsibility for the current state of Parliament, which he described as weak.

The PPP chairman said he had worked to build consensus on the 26th Constitutional Amendment and called the passage of the 27th Amendment with a two-thirds majority a major achievement. Broader consensus gave constitutional amendments greater strength, he added, while clarifying that he was not suggesting the existing document be discarded.