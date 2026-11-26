RAWALPINDI – The district administration declared local public holiday across Rawalpindi on Friday, November 27, 2026, while board examinations will continue according to the previously announced schedule.

DC Rawalpindi issued official notification confirming the holiday across the district. However, students appearing in examinations conducted by educational boards will have to follow their existing examination timetable, as no changes have been announced.

The holiday announcement comes as Islamabad also prepares to observe a local holiday on Friday amid special administrative arrangements in the federal capital.

Cabinet Division has issued a separate notification regarding government offices in Islamabad, dividing the arrangements between the Red Zone and the rest of the city. While government offices across Islamabad will observe a local holiday, ministries and departments located in the Red Zone will operate under a work-from-home arrangement.

Officers and staff members working in Red Zone institutions may still be called to their offices in case of an emergency. The arrangements will come into effect on Friday, November 27, with Rawalpindi observing a local holiday while scheduled board examinations remain unaffected.