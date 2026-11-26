Under the arrangements, heavy vehicles will be restricted from entering Islamabad and Rawalpindi through the motorway and Grand Trunk Road from 6pm Thursday until 12:30am Saturday. Faizabad Bus Terminal will also remain closed during this period.

Metrobus and electric bus services between 7th Avenue and Pak Secretariat will be suspended from 10pm Thursday, while Margalla Hills hiking trails 3 and 5 will remain closed from 6am to 11pm on Friday. Police have advised residents to avoid unnecessary travel between the twin cities and follow official traffic updates.

The talks are expected to review progress on the agreement and strengthen military coordination among the three allies. Pakistan’s Foreign Office has maintained that the arrangement is defensive and is not directed against any country.