LOS ANGELES – Hollywood actress Jenny McCarthy made startling revelation about alleged sexual assault attempt during her early days in showbiz, claiming she broke a powerful executive’s nose after he allegedly forced his way into her hotel room.

The Dirty Love actress shared account during the November 24 episode of The Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg Show, while speaking with comedian and podcaster Manon Mathews. Recalling her experiences after moving to LA in the early 90s, McCarthy said the entertainment industry was rife with inappropriate advances, with the so-called casting couch culture still prevalent.

She mentioned facing several uncomfortable encounters and had confronted men over their alleged behaviour. Among those she previously spoke out against was actor Steven Seagal.

Lamenting another incident involving unnamed entertainment executive, McCarthy said the situation turned frightening after a cast dinner during a project they were both working on.

According to the actress, she and the executive were staying on the same hotel floor when he allegedly followed her to her room. As she opened the door, the man reportedly pushed her inside and advanced towards her.

McCarthy said she fell during the confrontation but managed to turn around and defend herself by punching him in the face. The blow was so forceful that it allegedly broke the man’s nose, leaving blood pouring from his face. She recalled ordering him to leave immediately, making it clear that she would not tolerate his behaviour.

She linked her ability to fight back to lessons she learned growing up on Chicago’s South Side. She said her father had taught his four daughters how to defend themselves because he wanted them to be prepared for potentially dangerous situations. The actress further claimed that the executive later returned to work with a bandage covering his injured nose. Despite the alleged incident, she continued working with him.

Jenny also brought up her old allegations against Hollywood actor Steven Seagal, whom she accused of sexual harassment during an audition in 1998. McCarthy previously claimed that Seagal had demanded she remove her clothes during the audition for a project. The allegation became part of her public account of inappropriate behaviour she said she encountered while trying to establish herself in Hollywood.

Beyond her experiences in Hollywood, McCarthy also opened up about a previous abusive relationship, describing it as one of the most difficult periods of her personal life. She said recovering from the relationship required extensive therapy and considerable time before she could finally move forward.