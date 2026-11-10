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Imran Khan’s ex-Wife Jemima breaks Silence on Russell Brand Abuse after 10-Year Jail Sentence

By News Desk
12:34 pm | Nov 10, 2026
Imran Khans Ex Wife Jemima Breaks Silence On Russell Brand Abuse After 10 Year Jail Sentence

LONDON – Jemima Goldsmith, British socialite and former wife of Pakistan’s ex-PM Imran Khan, made shocking allegations against her former boyfriend Russell Brand, revealing that she was once forced to call police to remove British comedian from her home following an alleged violent confrontation in 2014.

Russell Brand was sentenced to 10 years and six months in prison on Monday, following his conviction for raping one woman and sexually assaulting three others.

Jemima, who dated Brand for approximately a year in 2014, broke her silence in detailed social media post, recalling troubled period of her life that she had kept private for more than a decade. She said her decision to remain silent was largely driven by concerns about protecting her two children from intense media scrutiny.

She mentioned that the relationship left lasting emotional scars and that she had chosen not to pursue criminal proceedings despite involving the police in a violent incident. Tensions during their relationship escalated when an alleged violent confrontation at her residence forced her to seek police assistance.

She revealed that she contacted officers to have the comedian removed from her property but ultimately decided against pressing charges. Goldsmith explained that she was particularly concerned about the consequences of a public legal dispute for her teenage sons, whom she shares with former Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan.

Although she avoided taking the matter to court, she said the experience had a lasting impact on her personal life. Goldsmith acknowledged that her experience was far less severe than the suffering described by the women who testified against Brand during his criminal trial. Nevertheless, she characterised the relationship as a difficult chapter that continued to affect her long after it ended.

Goldsmith also revealed that she had neither seen nor spoken to Brand since 2014, distancing herself from the comedian for more than 12 years.

10-Year Jail Sentence for Rape, Sexual Assault

Goldsmith’s allegations surfaced following the conclusion of criminal case against Brand at Southwark Crown Court in London. The former television presenter and comedian was sentenced to 10 years and six months in prison after being found guilty of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault.

The offences involved four women and occurred between 2004 and 2009, a period during which Brand was becoming one of Britain’s most recognisable entertainment personalities. Among the charges was the rape of a woman at Brand’s home in 2009, alongside separate sexual assaults involving three other women.

During sentencing, the judge strongly criticised Brand’s behaviour, stating that he had disregarded women’s right to refuse sexual advances. The court heard that Brand appeared to have believed his celebrity status allowed him to behave without consequences, treating his fame as a source of entitlement over others.

The four-week trial examined multiple allegations against the entertainer, although the jury acquitted him of two additional rape charges and one allegation of attempted indecent assault.

Jemima Goldsmith revealed that she quietly assisted journalists investigating allegations of sexual misconduct against Brand. Although she had avoided publicly discussing her own experience, she claimed to have supported efforts to uncover allegations against the comedian.

Goldsmith said she provided information to journalists involved in the investigations that brought accusations against Brand into the public spotlight in 2023. She further disclosed that she had been prepared to testify about Brand’s alleged behaviour if the journalists responsible for publishing the allegations had faced legal action.

She even praised courage of victims and expressed relief that the legal proceedings had resulted in accountability. She also admired the women who had endured the difficult process of giving evidence in court, acknowledging the emotional burden associated with publicly confronting allegations of sexual violence.

Goldsmith also revisited a separate controversy involving a woman named Sylvia Berki, whose allegations against Brand became the subject of a legal dispute in 2015. The incident dated back to June 7, 2014, when Berki visited Goldsmith’s home to provide Brand with a massage.

Berki remained at the property for approximately 30 minutes, but the planned massage did not take place. Berki later alleged to police that Brand had pushed her from behind as she was leaving the residence and that Goldsmith’s dog had attacked her. Goldsmith denied witnessing any such incident, maintaining that nothing unusual had occurred during the visit.

Goldsmith maintained that she had never knowingly ignored or concealed an assault against another woman. According to her statement, she supported the harassment injunction because of the threatening communications and allegations directed at her, rather than any intention to shield Brand from scrutiny.

She insisted that she had not witnessed the alleged assault during Berki’s visit and had shared the information available to her with investigators. Her latest statement sought to explain her actions at the time while revealing that she herself had experienced alleged violence during her relationship with Brand.

Jemima remains widely recognised in Pakistan because of her former marriage to cricket legend and ex-prime minister Imran Khan. Born into the Goldsmith family, she is the daughter of the late billionaire businessman Sir James Goldsmith and the sister of former Conservative politician Zac Goldsmith.

She married Imran Khan in 1995 and spent several years living in Pakistan before the couple divorced in 2004. They have two sons together.

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News Desk

The writer is a staff member.

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