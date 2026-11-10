‘Capture Your Rise’: vivo unveils V80 Flagship in Pakistan with ZEISS Portrait System, 7200mAh Battery

LAHORE – vivo announced official launch of the V80 in Pakistan, a premium flagship smartphone that blends aesthetic artistry with professional-grade technology. Guided by the principle of “Premium Designed for Your Rise,” the V80 is built for business leaders, senior professionals, entrepreneurs and creators combining an expressive design, an advanced ZEISS portrait system and intelligent productivity tools to mark the moments that matter in their journey of rise.

Joining the launch is vivo Pakistan Brand Ambassador Atif Aslam, as the brand invites Pakistan to “Capture Your Rise” with the V80 – reflecting the phone’s fusion of innovation, style and creativity.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Muhammad Zohair Chohan, Director Brand Strategy, vivo Pakistan, said: “The V80 is made for people who are on the rise and want to capture every step of it. With the ZEISS Portrait System and the intelligent tools of OriginOS 7, we have created a flagship that lets the user capture their rise in the moments that matter most.”

A Design That Embodies Professional Elegance

The V80 features a distinctive Floating Camera Module set into a One-Piece Cold-Carved Glass back, sculpted from a single sheet of glass for a seamless, continuous surface. An Aerospace-Grade Metal Frame with large-radius corners adds structural strength and a comfortable grip, while the slim 7.69 mm profile carries Flagship-Grade IP68 & IP69 dust and water resistance.

The V80 comes in three colors: Rise Orange, a warm orange-brown with a fingerprint-resistant AG matte finish; Vision Green, a cooler, polished tone that suggests clarity and focus; and Prime Gray, a sophisticated shade with an elite professional look.

ZEISS Portrait System: Capturing the Moments of Your Rise

Developed with ZEISS under the philosophy “ZEISS Portrait, Capture Your Rise,” the camera system is led by a 50 MP ZEISS Super Telephoto Camera with two classic portrait focal lengths: 85mm for subjects in their environment with soft, natural bokeh, and 100mm for tighter, more intimate framing. It also supports 3X optical zoom and up to 100X digital zoom. Both the front and rear cameras support 4K 60 FPS video, and the 50 MP ZEISS Group Selfie Camera pairs a wide-angle lens with autofocus to fit more friends into the frame.

The V80 also introduces an AI Creative Camera with studio-grade lighting modes, including Top Lighting, Side Lighting, and a Fireworks effect, to add atmosphere and mood to portraits.

Intelligent Productivity Powered by OriginOS 7

Powered by OriginOS 7, the V80 is built to be “Smooth Now, Smooth for Years,” backed by 6-Year Extended Security Updates and a 6-Year Smooth Experience. Capture to Note instantly converts a photo of a whiteboard into an editable digital document with text and diagrams ready to share, while the AI Recorder turns long conference calls into a full transcript with a concise summary and action items, helping bridge language gaps across global teams. 8 GB of RAM augmented by 16 GB of Extended RAM keeps multiple essential apps active in the background for seamless switching.

A Foundation of Dependable Performance

A 7200 mAh BlueVolt Battery supports long workdays and international travel, and 90W FlashCharge restores power quickly during a coffee break. The 1.5K 144Hz Eye Protection Display delivers sharp text, fluid motion, and comfortable extended reading, while the 3D Ultrasonic Fingerprint sensor offers fast, secure access, even with moist fingertips.

Availability

The vivo V80 will be officially available for purchase in Pakistan starting on November 17, 2026, through vivo’s official online store, e-commerce stores such as vivo Official E-Store, Daraz Mall, Alfa Mall, and Digital Mall, and physical retailers including The Experience Store Packages Mall Lahore, Experience Store Hall Road Lahore, Experience Store Hyderabad, and Experience Store Karachi.

Customers who pre-order the V80 between November 11, 2026 and November 16, 2026 will receive exclusive launch offers, including a VIP card and earbuds. For more information, please visit https://www.vivo.com/pk/products/v80