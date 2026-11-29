LAHORE – Old iPhones continue to remain in strong demand in Pakistan as new models price touch around half-million, and is not easy for everyone to afford.
With latest flagship iPhones now priced well into Rs 500,000–850,000 range, buyers are turning to the second-hand and lightly used market. PTA-approved units, high battery health (BH), and dual SIM (physical + eSIM) options remain the most sought-after configurations.
Check New price for used and nearly new iPhones in Pakistan.
|Models
|Storage
|Condition
|Price
|iPhone Duo
|256GB
|PTA
|854,999
|iPhone 18 Pro Max
|256GB
|PTA
|560,000
|iPhone 18 Pro Max
|256GB
|PTA
|575,000
|iPhone 17 Pro Max
|256GB
|Non-PTA
|249,999
|iPhone 17 Pro Max
|512GB
|PTA
|504,999
|iPhone 17 Air
|256GB
|JV
|175,000
|iPhone 16 Pro Max
|256GB
|PTA,
|325,000
|iPhone 16 Pro Max
|256GB
|PTA
|225,000
|iPhone 16 Pro Max
|256GB
|JV,
|199,999
|iPhone 16 Pro Max
|512GB
|JV,
|214,999
|iPhone 15 Pro Max
|256GB
|PTA,
|320,000
|iPhone 15 Pro Max
|512GB
|PTA,
|340,000
|iPhone 15 Pro Max
|512GB
|PTA,
|294,999
|iPhone 15 Pro Max
|256GB
|PTA,
|265,000
|iPhone 15 Pro Max
|256GB
|PTA,
|274,999
|iPhone 15 Pro Max
|512GB
|PTA,
|315,000
|iPhone 15 Pro Max
|1TB
|PTA,
|330,000
|iPhone 15 Pro
|128GB
|PTA,
|240,000
|iPhone 15 Pro
|256GB
|PTA,
|255,000
|iPhone 15
|256GB
|PTA,
|200,000
|iPhone 15
|128GB
|PTA,
|225,000
|iPhone 14 Pro Max
|128GB
|PTA
|254,999
|iPhone 14 Pro Max
|512GB
|PTA
|284,999
|iPhone 14 Pro Max
|128GB–1TB
|PTA
|220,000 – 260,000
|iPhone 14 Pro
|128GB
|PTA,
|185,000
|iPhone 14 Pro
|256GB
|PTA,
|195,000
|iPhone 14 Pro
|512GB
|PTA,
|214,999
|iPhone 14 Pro
|256GB
|PTA
|229,999
|iPhone 14
|128GB
|—
|133,999
|iPhone 13 Pro Max
|128GB–1TB
|PTA
|175,000 – 210,000
|iPhone 13 Pro
|128GB
|PTA
|147,000
|iPhone 13 Pro
|256GB
|PTA
|157,000
|iPhone 13 Pro
|512GB
|PTA
|165,000
|iPhone 13
|512GB
|—
|135,000
|iPhone 13
|256GB
|—
|125,000
|iPhone 13
|128GB
|—
|115,000
|iPhone 12 Pro Max
|128GB
|—
|140,000
|iPhone 12 Pro
|128GB
|—
|110,000
|iPhone 12 Pro
|256GB
|—
|120,000
|iPhone 12
|64GB–256GB
|—
|78,000 – 94,999
Prices are approximate and can vary based on exact condition, battery health, colour, and seller.
Prices fluctuate with demand, exchange rates, and stock availability. Buyers are advised to verify PTA status, battery health, and warranty details before purchasing.