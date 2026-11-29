LAHORE – Old iPhones continue to remain in strong demand in Pakistan as new models price touch around half-million, and is not easy for everyone to afford.

With latest flagship iPhones now priced well into Rs 500,000–850,000 range, buyers are turning to the second-hand and lightly used market. PTA-approved units, high battery health (BH), and dual SIM (physical + eSIM) options remain the most sought-after configurations.

Check New price for used and nearly new iPhones in Pakistan.

Models Storage Condition Price iPhone Duo 256GB PTA 854,999 iPhone 18 Pro Max 256GB PTA 560,000 iPhone 18 Pro Max 256GB PTA 575,000 iPhone 17 Pro Max 256GB Non-PTA 249,999 iPhone 17 Pro Max 512GB PTA 504,999 iPhone 17 Air 256GB JV 175,000 iPhone 16 Pro Max 256GB PTA, 325,000 iPhone 16 Pro Max 256GB PTA 225,000 iPhone 16 Pro Max 256GB JV, 199,999 iPhone 16 Pro Max 512GB JV, 214,999 iPhone 15 Pro Max 256GB PTA, 320,000 iPhone 15 Pro Max 512GB PTA, 340,000 iPhone 15 Pro Max 512GB PTA, 294,999 iPhone 15 Pro Max 256GB PTA, 265,000 iPhone 15 Pro Max 256GB PTA, 274,999 iPhone 15 Pro Max 512GB PTA, 315,000 iPhone 15 Pro Max 1TB PTA, 330,000 iPhone 15 Pro 128GB PTA, 240,000 iPhone 15 Pro 256GB PTA, 255,000 iPhone 15 256GB PTA, 200,000 iPhone 15 128GB PTA, 225,000 iPhone 14 Pro Max 128GB PTA 254,999 iPhone 14 Pro Max 512GB PTA 284,999 iPhone 14 Pro Max 128GB–1TB PTA 220,000 – 260,000 iPhone 14 Pro 128GB PTA, 185,000 iPhone 14 Pro 256GB PTA, 195,000 iPhone 14 Pro 512GB PTA, 214,999 iPhone 14 Pro 256GB PTA 229,999 iPhone 14 128GB — 133,999 iPhone 13 Pro Max 128GB–1TB PTA 175,000 – 210,000 iPhone 13 Pro 128GB PTA 147,000 iPhone 13 Pro 256GB PTA 157,000 iPhone 13 Pro 512GB PTA 165,000 iPhone 13 512GB — 135,000 iPhone 13 256GB — 125,000 iPhone 13 128GB — 115,000 iPhone 12 Pro Max 128GB — 140,000 iPhone 12 Pro 128GB — 110,000 iPhone 12 Pro 256GB — 120,000 iPhone 12 64GB–256GB — 78,000 – 94,999

Prices are approximate and can vary based on exact condition, battery health, colour, and seller.

Prices fluctuate with demand, exchange rates, and stock availability. Buyers are advised to verify PTA status, battery health, and warranty details before purchasing.