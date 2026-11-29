KARACHI – Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) interacted with Pakistan’s younger generation and urged them to remain vigilant against hostile propaganda and play active role in safeguarding national unity, sovereignty, and security.

Addressing interactive gathering of students, teachers, and faculty members at the Institute of Business Administration (IBA), Karachi, the military spokesperson highlighted the growing influence of misinformation and propaganda, particularly through social media, and stressed the need to equip young people with the awareness and critical understanding required to counter such narratives.

ڈی جی آئی ایس پی آر @OfficialDGISPR کا انسٹیٹیوٹ آف بزنس ایڈمنسٹریشن (IBA) کراچی کا دورہ؛ طلباء و اساتذہ سے خصوصی نشست

​ڈائریکٹر جنرل انٹر سروسز پبلک ریلیشنز (ڈی جی آئی ایس پی آر) نے انسٹیٹیوٹ آف بزنس ایڈمنسٹریشن (IBA) کراچی کا دورہ کیا، جہاں انہوں نے طلباء اور اساتذہ کے ساتھ ایک خصوصی نشست میں ملکی سلامتی، قومی یکجہتی اور درپیش چیلنجز پر تفصیلی گفتگو کی۔

​نشست سے خطاب کرتے ہوئے ڈی جی آئی ایس پی آر نے کہا کہ قومی یکجہتی، ملکی سالمیت کے تحفظ اور دشمن کے منفی پروپیگنڈے کو مؤثر انداز میں ناکام بنانے کے لیے نوجوان نسل میں شعور و آگہی اجاگر کرنا وقت کی اہم ترین ضرورت ہے۔ انہوں نے نوجوانوں کو پاکستان کا روشن مستقبل اور قومی سلامتی کی مضبوط بنیاد قرار دیتے ہوئے اس بات پر زور دیا کہ ملک کی ترقی، خوشحالی اور استحکام کے لئے نوجوان نسل کو اپنا بھرپور اور فعال کردار ادا کرنا ہوگا۔

​انہوں نے مزید کہا کہ تعلیمی ادارے کسی بھی قوم کی فکری تربیت میں بنیادی حیثیت رکھتے ہیں، لہٰذا تعلیمی اداروں میں قومی شعور، حب الوطنی اور ملکی تعمیر و ترقی میں ذمہ دارانہ کردار کے فروغ کو یقینی بنایا جانا چاہئے۔

​اس موقع پر آئی بی اے کراچی کے طلباء اور اساتذہ نے ملکی ترقی و استحکام کے لئے اپنے غیر متزلزل عزم کا اظہار کرتے ہوئے کہا کہ پاکستان کی خودمختاری، سلامتی اور قومی مفادات کا تحفظ ہم سب کی مشترکہ ذمہ داری ہے۔ طلباء نے اس عہد کی بھی تجدید کی کہ وہ پاکستان کے خلاف دشمن کے ہر منفی پروپیگنڈے کا بھرپور جواب دیں گے اور قومی یکجہتی کے فروغ کے لیے ہر محاذ پر اپنا مثبت کردار ادا کرتے رہیں گے۔ — عمران شاہین (@imshee67) November 29, 2026

Stressing strategic importance of young generation, Pak Army spokesperson described youth as national asset and a strong pillar of Pakistan’s security. He urged students to contribute meaningfully to the country’s development, stability, and protection, stressing that national security was a collective responsibility rather than the sole responsibility of state institutions.

He also underscored the role of universities and educational institutions in cultivating patriotism, strengthening national consciousness, and preparing responsible citizens capable of recognizing and responding to challenges confronting the country.

IBA interaction formed part of the DG ISPR’s broader engagement with academic institutions across Sindh. His university outreach programme also included interactions at the University of Sindh, Mehran University of Engineering and Technology, Liaquat University, and Shaheed Allah Bux Soomro University. The discussions provided students and faculty members with an opportunity to exchange views on national security, the challenges of digital misinformation, the Pakistan Armed Forces’ role in national defence, and the importance of collective efforts to protect the country’s territorial integrity and sovereignty.

IBA students and faculty members reaffirmed that safeguarding Pakistan’s independence, sovereignty, and national interests was a shared responsibility of every citizen. They reiterated their resolve to resist hostile propaganda, reject divisive narratives, and strengthen national solidarity. Students also welcomed the engagement, describing it as a valuable opportunity to develop a better understanding of information warfare, propaganda tactics, and the importance of informed and responsible participation in national affairs.

The university engagements are hailed for connecting national security discussions with the country’s academic community, placing particular focus on the role of young Pakistanis in confronting emerging information challenges and contributing to a stable, united, and secure Pakistan.