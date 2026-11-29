ISLAMABAD – Pakistan is heading toward major administrative and political restructuring after the proposed creation of new provinces, with senior journalist and analyst Najam Sethi outlining possible transition plan involving the dissolution of the federal and all existing provincial governments and the installation of caretaker administrations for 18 months.

According to Sethi, once the official notification for the creation of new provinces is issued, the existing federal and provincial governments would be dissolved, paving the way for caretaker governments at both the national and provincial levels.

The proposed caretaker arrangement could remain in place for approximately one and a half years, providing authorities time to establish the administrative, constitutional, financial and political framework required to operate the newly created provinces.

نئے صوبے بننے کے فوری بعد وفاقی اور تمام صوبائی حکومتوں کو ختم کر دیا جائے گا اور نگران حکومتیں آئے گی جو ڈیڑھ سال چلے گی۔ نجم سیٹھی کی خبر https://t.co/vOWV9JaVwa — Ali Hassan (@AliJrnlst) November 28, 2026

Sethi said extensive groundwork would be necessary before the new administrative structure could become fully functional, as several fundamental questions remain unresolved, including the total number of provinces, their legal status, financial arrangements, governance structures and electoral mechanisms. He mentioned that the number of proposed provinces could range from 12 to 14 or even 18, although no final figure has been established.

The restructuring would also require decisions on the distribution of financial resources, the formulation of new laws, the appointment of governors and chief executives, and the organisation of elections across the newly established administrative units.

Sethi suggested that the proposed 18-month caretaker period would allow the authorities to address these complicated issues and put the necessary institutional arrangements in place before the country transitions to a new governance structure. The proposed restructuring, if implemented, would represent one of the most significant changes to Pakistan’s administrative and political system, potentially reshaping the country’s federal and provincial governance framework.

PPP and PML-N lately agreed against dissolution of governments and any caretaker setup, and that the current setup should continue for 5 years.