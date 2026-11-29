ISLAMABAD – Electricity consumers across Pakistan could face another major financial shock as the federal government moves to impose additional charges on power bills for October, November and December 2026 under Fuel Price Adjustment (FPA) mechanism.

The proposed move could result in estimated Rs95 billion in additional payments from electricity consumers, adding to the financial burden on households and businesses already struggling with rising energy costs.

Power Division formally approached National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA), seeking approval for an average increase of Rs3.04 per unit for the three-month period. The proposal was submitted following approval by the federal cabinet. The proposed adjustment is reportedly 67 paisa per unit higher than the fuel adjustment rate applicable for September 2026.

NEPRA is scheduled to conduct hearing on December 2, 2026, to examine the government’s request and determine whether the proposed increase should be passed on to consumers.

The government’s individual estimates for the three months indicate significant variations in the proposed fuel cost adjustments. For October, a previous application sought an increase of Rs2.88 per unit. The Ministry of Energy subsequently estimated an additional 92 paisa per unit for November.

December, however, could prove particularly expensive, with the government’s estimated fuel price adjustment reaching Rs5.13 per unit. Despite these varying monthly projections, the Power Division’s latest proposal seeks to standardise the increase at an average of Rs3.04 per unit across October, November and December.

If NEPRA gives the green light, electricity consumers will collectively bear an estimated additional burden of Rs95 billion. The final decision now rests with the power regulator, which will assess the government’s request during the December 2 hearing.

For millions of electricity consumers, the outcome could mean another increase in already costly electricity bills, just as the government seeks to recover higher fuel-related power generation costs.