LAHORE – Residents of Lahore could face disruption in their daily food supply as tandoor owners threatened to stop sales across the city from December 4 over soaring flour prices, rising fuel costs and enforcement actions by Punjab Enforcement and Regulatory Authority (PERA).

The announcement was made by United Naan Roti Association, whose president, Aftab Gill, said the existing government-fixed price of Rs17 per Roti had become unsustainable for tandoor owners.

Gill said the price of a 10-kg flour bag jumped from Rs. 1,100 to Rs. 1,275, adding further pressure on businesses already struggling with expensive LPG and persistent gas shortages.

They also lamented PERA’s crackdown on tandoors allegedly keeping flour purchased at subsidised rates. According to the association, enforcement teams have already sealed eight tandoors, prompting concerns among owners about further action. The association said Lahore has approximately 15,000 tandoors, with daily flour requirements estimated at 15,000 bags weighing 80 kilograms each.

Tandoor owners maintain that continuing to sell roti at Rs17 is only possible if the government ensures a consistent supply of flour at subsidised prices. Without such support, they warn, production will come to a complete standstill from December 4.

Nanbais formally approached Lahore Deputy Commissioner, seeking an increase in the officially notified price of roti from Rs. 17 to Rs. 30, citing the sharp rise in operational and raw material costs.

The shutdown could create difficulties for thousands of households that depend on neighbourhood tandoors for their daily bread, unless the government and the association reach an agreement before the December 4 deadline.