KARACHI/RIYADH – From winning hearts across borders, to topping rating charts, Pakistani drama Dar-e-Nijaat turns out to be one of 2026’s biggest TV sensations.

Sheheryar Munawar and Dur-e-Fishan Saleem led soap opera is ready for MBC Bollywood for its Arabic-language debut, bringing its emotional tale to viewers across the Arab world.

The upcoming broadcast is another milestone for ARY Digital production, which generated remarkable attention across South Asia and is now poised to reach an even wider audience through Arabic dubbing. According to promotional announcements, the series will air Sunday through Thursday at 6:00 PM Saudi Arabia time. The development follows reports that broadcasting rights were acquired from ARY Digital, allowing the drama to enter a new entertainment market.

The international interest surrounding the series extended well beyond Pakistan. Viewers in India, Bangladesh, Nepal and other countries have reportedly embraced Dar-e-Nijaat, with fan gatherings and watch parties organised in cities including New Delhi, Dhaka and Bengaluru.

Originally premiering on ARY Digital on August 1, 2026, the series quickly established itself as one of the year’s top TV show. Written by acclaimed writer Umera Ahmed and directed by Saqib Khan, the drama is produced under the banner of 3’s Entertainment, associated with Sheheryar Munawar and Sonia Khan.

Dar-e-Nijaat narrative combines emotionally charged family relationships with betrayal, concealed truths, romance, faith, forgiveness and the possibility of redemption. This combination has helped the series build a substantial following among viewers from different backgrounds.

TV Ratings

Dar-e-Nijaat series accumulated more than 1.7 billion views across social media platforms by the time its 23rd episode was released. Some reports, referring to figures around 33-episode mark, placed its cumulative online viewership above 3.1 billion. Its first episode alone reportedly crossed 30 million YouTube views.

Television ratings have been equally impressive. Reported TRP figures include 16.3 and 16.5, while one weekly ratings chart placed the drama as high as 16.8.

The series’ popularity has also reportedly influenced its episode count. Although the initial plan was understood to be approximately 38 episodes, industry reports suggest that the production could be extended to around 42 episodes following its strong audience response. There has also been speculation about a special theatrical finale or exclusive screenings, although these developments should not be treated as officially confirmed.