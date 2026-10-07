Dar-e-Nijaat: Indian Jewellery Giant’s bag steals spotlight during Abu Bakar-Zaryab Nikah

LAHORE – An ordinary wedding scene in one of Pakistan’s most-watched TV dramas turned into unexpected cross-border talking point after eagle-eyed viewers spotted the logo of an Indian jewellery giant in the background.

The unlikely cameo came during highly watched nikah sequence of Abu Bakar and Zaryab in Dar-e-Nijaat, where a Malabar Gold & Diamonds shopping bag was clearly visible as the characters exchanged rings. Pictures and clips of the scene started circulating on Instagram, with viewers zeroing in not on the emotional wedding sequence, but on the unmistakable jewellery-store logo sitting in plain sight.

The moment has since triggered a wave of surprise, jokes and curiosity online.

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As the drama’s characters took centre stage, social media users came up with details. Some viewers questioned why Indian jewellery brand appeared so prominently in a Pakistani TV production, with comments wondering whether there were no local jewellery brands available for the scene.

Others jokingly asked whether ARY Gold could not have supplied the jewellery. The brand at the centre of the chatter is Malabar Gold & Diamonds, a major jewellery retailer founded in Kerala, India, with an extensive international retail presence.

Its appearance is particularly intriguing because Malabar Gold & Diamonds does not operate an authorised showroom in Pakistan, according to the company’s own clarification reported after a legal dispute in 2023. That dispute itself makes the latest television appearance even more curious.

In 2023, a jewellery shop in Islamabad was found to be using the Malabar Gold & Diamonds name and trademarks without authorisation. Following legal action, Pakistani authorities ordered the removal of the branding, while the company reiterated that it did not operate a showroom in Pakistan.

So how did a Malabar-branded shopping bag end up in a Pakistani drama? There is currently no details that Malabar Gold & Diamonds officially sponsored the wedding sequence, supplied the jewellery for the production, or entered into a commercial partnership with Dar-e-Nijaat.

The appearance of the branded bag alone does not establish sponsorship. It could simply have been a prop, packaging from jewellery purchased elsewhere, or an item brought onto the set without any formal relationship between the production and the company. But that uncertainty has done little to slow the internet’s fascination.

The brand sighting would probably have gone unnoticed in a less popular show. But Dar-e-Nijaat is currently commanding significant attention among Pakistani drama audiences.

ARY Digital serial stars Sheheryar Munawar as Abu Bakar and Dur-e-Fishan Saleem as Zaryab, with Nameer Nawaz Khan, Romaisa Khan, Sahar Hashmi and other prominent actors in supporting roles. Official ARY Digital listings describe the series as a romance drama built around love, loss, forgiveness and the courage to move forward. The show is written by Umera Ahmed and directed by Saqib Khan.