Sharjah book fair programme to be announced on October 13

SHARJAH – The Sharjah Book Authority (SBA) will unveil details of the 45th Sharjah International Book Fair and the 16th Publishers Conference at a press conference at its headquarters on Oct 13.

The briefing, scheduled for 10:30am, will outline the guest line-up, participating publishers and programme for the 12-day fair. Oman is this year’s guest of honour.

According to the authority, the programme will include children’s activities, the Social Media Station and Cookery Corner, alongside events featuring Oman.

The authority will also announce details of the Sharjah International Library Conference, the Translation Grant, and the 2026 Sharjah International Book Fair Awards.

The briefing will cover the Publishers Conference agenda, which includes seminars and workshops on the state of the publishing industry and its key challenges, featuring specialists and professionals from the sector.

SBA chief executive Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri, fair general coordinator Khoula Al Mujaini and publishing services director Mansour Al Hassani will attend the press conference.

Oman will be represented by Ahmed bin Saud bin Nasser Al Rawahi, assistant director general for knowledge and cultural development at its Ministry of Culture, Sports and Youth.

Representatives of the Sharjah Broadcasting Authority, the fair’s official media partner, and Etisalat Group, its official partner, will also attend.

The authority has invited authors, publishers, journalists and representatives of cultural and media organisations to the briefing.