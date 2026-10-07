Gold Rate drops to Rs434,436 per Tola in Pakistan; check new rates

ISLAMABAD – Gold prices in Pakistan slipped further amid negative trends in international bullion rates.

As per local market rates, the price of one tola of gold fell by Rs3,100 to Rs434,436. The decline was also reflected in the 10-gram rate, which dropped Rs2,658 to Rs372,458. The latest movement came after gold prices remained unchanged on Tuesday.

The decline in Pakistan’s gold market came alongside weakness in global bullion prices. International gold fell by $31 per ounce, taking the rate to $4,119 per ounce.

The movement in international prices remains an important factor for domestic gold rates, which are adjusted in line with developments in the global bullion market.

Silver Price

Silver prices also moved lower in the local market on Wednesday. The price of silver decreased by Rs100 per tola, settling at Rs6,488.

Gold rates in Lahore

The Lahore market reported the following rates:

Piece: Rs434,700 / Rs434,000

Pathoor: Rs429,500 / Rs427,500

The latest decline leaves local gold prices below Tuesday’s level, with both gold and silver registering losses during the session.