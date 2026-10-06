Per Tola Gold Price remains at Rs437,536 in Pakistan; Check Rate List

KARACHI – Gold prices remained steady in local market as Per Tola price hovers at Rs437,536 per tola on October 6. The rate for 10 grams of gold was recorded at Rs375,116.
|Gold/Silver
|Unit
|Price
|Gold
|1 Tola
|Rs437,536
|Gold
|10 Grams
|Rs375,116
|Silver
|1 Tola
|Rs6,588
|International Gold
|1 Ounce
|$4,150
The stability followed a Rs1,200 per tola increase on Monday, when gold reached Rs437,536 after gaining during the trading session. In the international market, gold was quoted at around $4,150 per ounce, with the global benchmark showing no significant change.
Lahore market rates
|Item
|Selling Rate
|Piece
|Rs434,700
|Pathoor
|Rs428,000
|Tezabi
|Rs6,550
|1KG Bar
|Rs6,650