Per Tola Gold Price remains at Rs437,536 in Pakistan; Check Rate List

KARACHI – Gold prices remained steady in local market as Per Tola price hovers at Rs437,536 per tola on October 6. The rate for 10 grams of gold was recorded at Rs375,116.

Gold/Silver Unit Price Gold 1 Tola Rs437,536 Gold 10 Grams Rs375,116 Silver 1 Tola Rs6,588 International Gold 1 Ounce $4,150 The stability followed a Rs1,200 per tola increase on Monday, when gold reached Rs437,536 after gaining during the trading session. In the international market, gold was quoted at around $4,150 per ounce, with the global benchmark showing no significant change. Lahore market rates Item Selling Rate Piece Rs434,700 Pathoor Rs428,000 Tezabi Rs6,550 1KG Bar Rs6,650