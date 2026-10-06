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Per Tola Gold Price remains at Rs437,536 in Pakistan; Check Rate List

By Staff Reporter
3:16 pm | Oct 6, 2026
Gold Rates In Pakistan Today Per Tola Gold Price 28 Nov 2025

KARACHI – Gold prices remained steady in local market as Per Tola price hovers at Rs437,536 per tola on October 6. The rate for 10 grams of gold was recorded at Rs375,116.

Gold/Silver Unit Price
Gold 1 Tola Rs437,536
Gold 10 Grams Rs375,116
Silver 1 Tola Rs6,588
International Gold 1 Ounce $4,150

The stability followed a Rs1,200 per tola increase on Monday, when gold reached Rs437,536 after gaining during the trading session. In the international market, gold was quoted at around $4,150 per ounce, with the global benchmark showing no significant change.

Lahore market rates

Item Selling Rate
Piece Rs434,700
Pathoor Rs428,000
Tezabi Rs6,550
1KG Bar Rs6,650

 

Staff Reporter

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