Imran Khan’s cousin Qasim Zaman taken into Custody in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI – PTI founder Imran Khan and his family faced another blow as former PM’s cousin Qasim Zaman was held in Rawalpindi. Qasim was reportedly detained on Adiala Road on a day when family members were scheduled to meet Imran Khan at Adiala Jail.

According to the available information, police took Qasim into custody from the Gorakhpur area, located along Adiala Road. He was subsequently shifted to the Adiala police post. Police sources later said Qasim Zaman was transferred to Saddar Beruni Police Station.

The development comes amid continued restrictions and disputes surrounding meetings with Imran Khan at Adiala Jail. Qasim had previously sought access to the PTI founder during scheduled family meetings. Recent reports have also highlighted difficulties faced by Imran Khan’s relatives in reaching the jail.

The reason for Qasim Zaman’s detention was not immediately clear, and authorities had not publicly provided further details regarding the circumstances leading to his arrest at the time of reporting.

Qasim Zaman has also recently spoken publicly about the situation involving Imran Khan’s detained sisters, Aleema Khan, Uzma Khan and Noreen Niazi, including their reported hunger strike at Kot Lakhpat Jail.