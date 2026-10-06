Ex-Bank Manager arrested in Rs10Mn Fraud Case upon Return from UAE

LAHORE – A former bank manager wanted in Rs10 million investment fraud was arrested at Lahore airport shortly after returning to Pakistan from the United Arab Emirates, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) said.

The suspect, Imran Sajid, a former manager of a private bank’s MA Jinnah Road branch in Okara, had already been declared a proclaimed offender, with his name placed on the Passport Control List (PCL), according to the agency.

He was taken into custody by FIA’s Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Wing, Faisalabad, in an operation led by Sub-Inspector Ajmal Hussain. The case stems from a complaint filed by Okara resident Rehmat Ali, who allegedly handed over Rs10 million after Sajid and an accomplice promised him lucrative returns on his investment.

FIA alleges that the money was supposed to be deposited into the bank but was instead misappropriated by the suspects. The dispute intensified when Ali demanded his money back. According to investigators, the suspects returned Rs2.5 million in cash and issued a cheque for a further Rs2.5 million.

That cheque, however, was allegedly dishonoured, leaving Rs5 million still outstanding, the FIA said. After an inquiry into Ali’s complaint, the FIA registered a case against the accused under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act and the Pakistan Penal Code, including offences relating to corruption, criminal breach of trust and cheating.

With Sajid declared a proclaimed offender and placed on the PCL, his return from the UAE brought him directly into the reach of authorities. FIA personnel at Lahore airport detained him following his arrival.