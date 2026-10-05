Multan Bank Manager flees after 80 Tolas of Gold go missing from Locker

MULTAN – 80 tolas of gold worth millions of rupees have reportedly gone missing from a locker at a bank branch on Bosan Road in Multan.

According to the affected customer, the gold had been securely deposited in the bank locker of a private bank. The matter came to light when the customer visited the bank to access the locker but found that the lock was not functioning properly.

The bank management was subsequently informed and called a technician to deal with the faulty lock. However, when the locker was opened, the customer was left stunned: the locker was reportedly completely empty.

The incident triggered panic, with the affected customer contacting the police through Emergency Helpline 15 and seeking an investigation into the alleged theft.

The family also submitted formal application at BZ Police Station, requesting legal action and an investigation into how the gold allegedly disappeared from a secured bank locker.

Police reportedly recorded statements from the complainant and bank staff and launched an investigation to determine when, how and by whom the gold was removed.

The incident also sparked frenzy among about the security and access controls surrounding bank lockers. The circumstances under which the locker was allegedly opened or accessed, and whether any individual had unauthorized access, remain part of the investigation.

Adding to the controversy, some reports alleged that the bank manager left the premises after the gold was found missing; this claim has not been independently established and remains an allegation by the affected party.