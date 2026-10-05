Petrol Price in Pakistan rises to Rs393.64, Diesel dips to Rs397.76

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani government jacked up price of petrol by Rs0.88 per litre while reducing price of high-speed diesel (HSD) by Rs1.88 per litre, with the revised prices coming into effect from October 6, 2026.

Under the revised rates, the price of High-Speed Diesel (HSD) has been reduced from Rs399.64 to Rs397.76 per litre, marking a decrease of Rs1.88 per litre. Meanwhile, the price of petrol has been increased from Rs392.76 to Rs393.64 per litre, reflecting an increase of 88 paisa per litre.

Petroleum Division said the latest revision was necessitated by developments in international markets, including changes in Platts rates, premiums and incidentals.

The latest international market data shows dip in crude oil benchmarks. WTI crude was trading at $89.89 per barrel, down $1.22 or 1.34%, while Brent crude stood at $100.64 per barrel, down $1.61 or 1.57%.

Murban crude was quoted at $109.66 per barrel, down $1.16 or 1.05%. Meanwhile, natural gas was up 0.59% at $3.053, while gasoline futures declined 2.13% to $3.242. The market figures were subject to a 10- to 15-minute delay.