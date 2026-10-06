Gold Rates Today in Pakistan: 18, 21, 24K Per Tola Gold Price

24Karat Gold prices in Pakistan oened at Rs437,536 on Tuesday, whereas price of 10 grams of gold hovered around Rs375,116.
New Gold Prices
|Commodity
|New Rate
|Gold per tola
|Rs437,536
|Gold per 10 grams
|Rs375,116
|International gold
|$4,150/oz
|Silver per tola
|Rs6,588
The upward trend in Pakistan’s gold market came amid a surge in international bullion prices. Gold in the global market increased by $13 per ounce, settling at $4,150 per ounce.
Per Tola Gold Price
|Gold Rate
|22K Gold
|21K Gold
|18K Gold
|Per Tola
|Rs400,659
|Rs382,844
|Rs328,152
|Per 1 Gram
|Rs34,856
|Rs32,822
|Rs28,133
|Per 10 Gram
|Rs343,856
|Rs328,226
|Rs281,337
|Per Ounce
|Rs1,069,866
|Rs1,021,418
|Rs875,072
The movement in international prices contributed to the downward adjustment in domestic gold rates. Local bullion prices often respond to changes in global gold prices, along with currency movements and other market factors.
Silver Prices
Silver followed gold’s upward trend in the domestic market. The price of silver increased by Rs66 per tola, bringing its latest rate to Rs6,588.
Gold Rates in Lahore, Karachi
|City/Market
|Reported Rate per Tola
|Lahore
|Rs437,000 / Rs436,000
|Pathoor
|Rs431,000 / Rs429,000
|Karachi
|Rs438,000
|Peshawar
|Rs448,500
A selling rate of 6,700 was also reported for a 1-kilogram gold bar. However, the available information does not specify the currency or unit basis for this figure, making a direct comparison with the per-tola prices difficult.
Per Tola Gold Rate falls to Rs436,336 in Pakistan; Check New Price