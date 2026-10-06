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Gold Rates Today in Pakistan: 18, 21, 24K Per Tola Gold Price

By Our Correspondent
8:15 am | Oct 6, 2026
Gold Price Per Tola Hits Rs4 76lac Per Tola Amid Global Bullion Tweaks

24Karat Gold prices in Pakistan oened at Rs437,536 on Tuesday, whereas price of 10 grams of gold hovered around Rs375,116.

New Gold Prices

Commodity New Rate
Gold per tola Rs437,536
Gold per 10 grams Rs375,116
International gold $4,150/oz
Silver per tola Rs6,588

The upward trend in Pakistan’s gold market came amid a surge in international bullion prices. Gold in the global market increased by $13 per ounce, settling at $4,150 per ounce.

Per Tola Gold Price

Gold Rate 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold
Per Tola Rs400,659 Rs382,844 Rs328,152
Per 1 Gram Rs34,856 Rs32,822 Rs28,133
Per 10 Gram Rs343,856 Rs328,226 Rs281,337
Per Ounce Rs1,069,866 Rs1,021,418 Rs875,072

The movement in international prices contributed to the downward adjustment in domestic gold rates. Local bullion prices often respond to changes in global gold prices, along with currency movements and other market factors.

Silver Prices

Silver followed gold’s upward trend in the domestic market. The price of silver increased by Rs66 per tola, bringing its latest rate to Rs6,588.

Gold Rates in Lahore, Karachi

City/Market Reported Rate per Tola
Lahore Rs437,000 / Rs436,000
Pathoor Rs431,000 / Rs429,000
Karachi Rs438,000
Peshawar Rs448,500

A selling rate of 6,700 was also reported for a 1-kilogram gold bar. However, the available information does not specify the currency or unit basis for this figure, making a direct comparison with the per-tola prices difficult.

Per Tola Gold Rate falls to Rs436,336 in Pakistan; Check New Price

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