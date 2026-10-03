Per Tola Gold Rate falls to Rs436,336 in Pakistan; Check New Price

KARACHI – Gold prices took a step back in Pakistan on the last working day of this week, ending the recent upward momentum as the international market also turned lower.

On Saturday, the price of gold per tola fell by Rs4,300 to Rs436,336. The price of 10 grams of gold also recorded a decrease of Rs3,687, settling at Rs374,087 in the local market.

Item New Price Change Gold (per tola) Rs436,336 ↓ Rs4,300 Gold (10 grams) Rs374,087 ↓ Rs3,687 International Gold $4,138/oz ↓ $43 Silver (per tola) Rs6,522 ↓ Rs56

The latest decline followed an increase on Friday, when the price of gold rose by Rs2,000 per tola to reach Rs440,636.

In the international market, gold prices dropped by $43 to settle at $4,138 per ounce, contributing to the downward movement in domestic rates. Silver prices also declined in the local market. The price of silver fell by Rs56 per tola to reach Rs6,522.

Gold Rates in Lahore

City/Market Rate Lahore Rs437,000 / Rs436,000 Pathoor Rs431,000 / Rs429,000 Karachi Rs438,000 Peshawar Rs448,500

In Lahore, gold rates were quoted at Rs437,000 and Rs436,000 per tola. In Pathoor, the reported rates stood at Rs431,000 and Rs429,000. Meanwhile, the selling price of gold in Karachi was reported at Rs438,000 per tola, while Peshawar recorded a selling rate of Rs448,500 per tola.

The reported selling rate for a 1-kilogram bar was 6,700; however, the currency and unit basis for this figure were not specified in the provided data.