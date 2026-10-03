Mdcat Results 2026 Under Scrutiny As Pmdc Ordered To Probe Sindh Toppers

ISLAMABAD – Sindh’s MDCAT 2026 results come under scrutiny amid complaints over unusual result patterns, prompting Federal Health Minister Mustafa Kamal to order a detailed investigation by the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC).

The probe comes amid mounting questions over the distribution of high scores and passing rates across examination centres, particularly after not a single candidate from Karachi Division appeared among Sindh’s top 20 performers.

MDCAT was conducted on September 20, while the results were announced on September 28 by Sukkur IBA Testing Services. According to the published results, the highest score was 179 out of 180, achieved by female candidate from Shikarpur. Candidates from Tharparkar secured scores of 178, while other top positions went to candidates from Larkana, Qambar-Shahdadkot, Badin, Naushahro Feroze, Mirpurkhas, Shaheed Benazirabad, Sukkur, Hyderabad, Dadu and Khairpur. The first Karachi candidate appeared at number 21.

The federal health ministry directed a centre-by-centre analysis of the MDCAT results, including the number of candidates, marks, pass rates and high scores. Authorities have been specifically asked to identify any unusual or significant variations between examination centres.

The investigation will not be limited to the final merit list. Officials have been directed to examine attendance sheets, seating plans, examination-centre records and result data used in compiling the results. Invigilation arrangements and available digital records will also be reviewed.

The probe will also examine allegations of paper leakage, unauthorised assistance, impersonation and other forms of malpractice. The ministry has instructed PMDC to determine whether any candidate may have received an unfair advantage, including whether another person appeared in the examination on behalf of a registered candidate.

Investigators will also examine possible violations of examination procedures, technical failures and administrative negligence that may have affected either the conduct of the test or compilation of its results.

According to figures cited by Sukkur IBA officials, 33,336 candidates appeared in the Sindh MDCAT, while 22,538 female candidates were declared successful. More than 16,500 candidates reportedly qualified for MBBS.

The examination was held across nine centres, including two in Karachi and one each in Hyderabad, Jamshoro, Mirpurkhas, Shaheed Benazirabad, Larkana, Sukkur and Islamabad. Officials also reported that four candidates submitted blank papers, while 21 candidates scored only 30 marks. These cases were reportedly to be referred to the Federal Investigation Agency for examination of the circumstances surrounding the unusually low or blank responses.

Karachi MDCAT results

The absence of a Karachi candidate from the top 20 became a major point of discussion after the results were released. According to the published results, the top positions were dominated by candidates from districts including Shikarpur, Tharparkar, Larkana, Qambar-Shahdadkot, Badin, Mirpurkhas and other parts of Sindh. The first Karachi candidate appeared at position 21, while 18 Karachi candidates were reported among the top 100.

The unusual distribution triggered criticism on social media and prompted calls for an independent examination of the examination process. The Senate Standing Committee on National Health Services has also taken notice of the controversy and called for a high-level investigation.

The federal health ministry has given PMDC 15 days to complete the investigation and submit its report. The council has been directed to obtain all relevant records concerning the conduct of the examination and preparation of the results and determine whether any procedural, technical or administrative issue affected the outcome.