Honda CD-70, Pridor, CG-125 2027 Models Installment Plans in Pakistan

Buyers looking to purchase a new Honda bike can opt for an installment-based payment plan covering several popular models, including the Honda CD70, CD Dream, CG125, CG125S, and CG125S Gold.
Honda CD70 current price is Rs159,900, while CD Dream is priced at Rs170,900. CG125 carries a price tag of Rs238,500, followed by CG125S at Rs286,900 and the CG125S Gold at Rs296,900.
According to the installment schedule provided for the promotion, customers can spread payments over periods ranging from three to 36 months. The three- and six-month options are listed at 0% markup, although applicable processing fees and Federal Excise Duty (FED) are charged separately.
Honda CD70 installment details
For the Rs159,900 Honda CD70, the monthly payment is Rs53,300 for three months or Rs26,650 for six months.
- 9 months: Rs20,885
- 12 months: Rs16,445
- 18 months: Rs12,010
- 24 months: Rs9,798
- 36 months: Rs7,595
Honda 125 Installment
Honda CD Dream, priced at Rs170,900, comes with monthly payments of Rs56,967 for three months and Rs28,483 for six months. Its longer-tenure installments range from Rs22,322 for nine months to Rs8,118 for 36 months. For Honda CG125, priced at Rs238,500, the three-month installment is Rs79,500, while the six-month payment stands at Rs39,750. The monthly amount falls to Rs11,329 under the 36-month option.
CG125S, priced at Rs286,900, requires Rs95,633 per month over three months and Rs47,817 over six months. Its 36-month installment is listed at Rs13,628. CG125S Gold carries a price of Rs296,900. Buyers opting for three months would pay Rs98,967 per month, while the six-month installment is Rs49,483. The payment comes down to Rs14,103 per month under the 36-month plan.
Complete installment schedule
|Model
|Price
|3 Months
|6 Months
|9 Months
|12 Months
|18 Months
|24 Months
|36 Months
|Honda CD70
|Rs159,900
|Rs53,300
|Rs26,650
|Rs20,885
|Rs16,445
|Rs12,010
|Rs9,798
|Rs7,595
|Honda CD Dream
|Rs170,900
|Rs56,967
|Rs28,483
|Rs22,322
|Rs17,576
|Rs12,837
|Rs10,472
|Rs8,118
|Honda CG125
|Rs238,500
|Rs79,500
|Rs39,750
|Rs31,151
|Rs24,529
|Rs17,914
|Rs14,614
|Rs11,329
|Honda CG125S
|Rs286,900
|Rs95,633
|Rs47,817
|Rs37,473
|Rs29,506
|Rs21,549
|Rs17,580
|Rs13,628
|Honda CG125S Gold
|Rs296,900
|Rs98,967
|Rs49,483
|Rs38,779
|Rs30,535
|Rs22,301
|Rs18,192
|Rs14,103
Processing fees
The supplied promotion schedule lists different processing charges according to the selected tenure:
|Tenure
|Processing Fee
|3 months
|5%
|6 months
|8%
|9 months
|2.5%
|12 months
|2.5%
|18 months
|2.5%
|24 months
|2.5%
|36 months
|2.5%
The term “0% markup” should therefore not be interpreted as meaning the transaction carries no additional charges, as processing fees and FED remain applicable under the supplied terms. A Bank Alfalah document for an Atlas Honda promotion similarly specifies a one-time processing fee plus FED.