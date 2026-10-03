Honda CD-70, Pridor, CG-125 2027 Models Installment Plans in Pakistan

Buyers looking to purchase a new Honda bike can opt for an installment-based payment plan covering several popular models, including the Honda CD70, CD Dream, CG125, CG125S, and CG125S Gold.

Honda CD70 current price is Rs159,900, while CD Dream is priced at Rs170,900. CG125 carries a price tag of Rs238,500, followed by CG125S at Rs286,900 and the CG125S Gold at Rs296,900.

According to the installment schedule provided for the promotion, customers can spread payments over periods ranging from three to 36 months. The three- and six-month options are listed at 0% markup, although applicable processing fees and Federal Excise Duty (FED) are charged separately.

Honda CD70 installment details

For the Rs159,900 Honda CD70, the monthly payment is Rs53,300 for three months or Rs26,650 for six months.

9 months: Rs20,885

12 months: Rs16,445

18 months: Rs12,010

24 months: Rs9,798

36 months: Rs7,595

Honda 125 Installment

Honda CD Dream, priced at Rs170,900, comes with monthly payments of Rs56,967 for three months and Rs28,483 for six months. Its longer-tenure installments range from Rs22,322 for nine months to Rs8,118 for 36 months. For Honda CG125, priced at Rs238,500, the three-month installment is Rs79,500, while the six-month payment stands at Rs39,750. The monthly amount falls to Rs11,329 under the 36-month option.

CG125S, priced at Rs286,900, requires Rs95,633 per month over three months and Rs47,817 over six months. Its 36-month installment is listed at Rs13,628. CG125S Gold carries a price of Rs296,900. Buyers opting for three months would pay Rs98,967 per month, while the six-month installment is Rs49,483. The payment comes down to Rs14,103 per month under the 36-month plan.

Complete installment schedule

Model Price 3 Months 6 Months 9 Months 12 Months 18 Months 24 Months 36 Months Honda CD70 Rs159,900 Rs53,300 Rs26,650 Rs20,885 Rs16,445 Rs12,010 Rs9,798 Rs7,595 Honda CD Dream Rs170,900 Rs56,967 Rs28,483 Rs22,322 Rs17,576 Rs12,837 Rs10,472 Rs8,118 Honda CG125 Rs238,500 Rs79,500 Rs39,750 Rs31,151 Rs24,529 Rs17,914 Rs14,614 Rs11,329 Honda CG125S Rs286,900 Rs95,633 Rs47,817 Rs37,473 Rs29,506 Rs21,549 Rs17,580 Rs13,628 Honda CG125S Gold Rs296,900 Rs98,967 Rs49,483 Rs38,779 Rs30,535 Rs22,301 Rs18,192 Rs14,103

Processing fees

The supplied promotion schedule lists different processing charges according to the selected tenure:

Tenure Processing Fee 3 months 5% 6 months 8% 9 months 2.5% 12 months 2.5% 18 months 2.5% 24 months 2.5% 36 months 2.5%

The term “0% markup” should therefore not be interpreted as meaning the transaction carries no additional charges, as processing fees and FED remain applicable under the supplied terms. A Bank Alfalah document for an Atlas Honda promotion similarly specifies a one-time processing fee plus FED.