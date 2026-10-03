KP Civil Judge Exam Result raises questions as only 3 Candidates Pass Out of 1,024

PESHAWAR – The results of Civil Judge-cum-Judicial Magistrate written examination in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa raised eyebrows, with only three candidates clearing the test out of 1,024 who appeared for 105 vacant posts.

The success rate reported at 0.29%, making the latest examination one of the toughest in recent years. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Service Commission (KPPSC) shared written examination results, showing that candidates faced major difficulties in English and General Knowledge papers.

Only 149 candidates passed the English General and English Essay paper, while 875 failed. General Knowledge paper also proved challenging, with 687 out of 1,005 candidates failing. The results showed striking contrast in Pashto paper. Of the 340 candidates who opted for Pashto, 335 passed, highlighting the sharp difference in performance across subjects.

The three successful candidates were Saba Rasool from South Waziristan, who secured first position, Abdullah Noor from Bajaur, who stood second, and Syed Zahid Hussain from Mardan, who secured third position. These three candidates will now appear in the interview stage before the final selection is announced.

English paper ‘nightmare’

The results show that English was among the biggest obstacles for candidates attempting to qualify for the judicial posts. The figures are particularly striking when compared with previous examinations. In 2021, 203 candidates passed the written test, producing a success rate of around 37%.

That year, 1,635 applications were received for 84 posts, while 550 candidates actually appeared. Following the interview process, 72 candidates were recommended for appointment. The situation changed dramatically in 2023.

For 84 posts, KPPSC received 1,751 applications, but only 22 candidates cleared the written examination and reached the interview stage. Ultimately, just 10 candidates were considered suitable for appointment, leaving 74 posts vacant. The 2025 examination saw another sharp drop.

For 112 posts, 2,101 candidates were declared eligible, while 825 appeared in the written test. Only 47 candidates passed, putting the success rate at approximately 5.7%. After the subsequent stages, only 12 candidates were recommended for appointment, leaving 100 posts vacant.

The latest Civil Judge results have also raised questions about the availability of suitably qualified candidates for competitive government examinations.