Only 2.77% passed as CSS written exam 2025 results announced

ISLAMABAD – The Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) on Friday declared the result of written exam of CSS Competitive Examination, 2025.

A total 18,139 candidates applied for the exams while 12,792 managed to appear. The FPSC, in its announcement, said the pass percentage stood at 2.77 percent as 354 candidates passed the exam this year.

The Commission said: “Result of rejected candidates shall remain withheld as per Rule 16 (6) of CSS Competitive Examination Rules, 2019”.

It added that the eligible candidates, who have passed the written exams, will be informed about the schedule of medical examination, psychological assessment and viva voce in due course of time.

“Due care has been taken to ensure accuracy and correctness. However, the Commission reserves the rights to rectify any error/omission etc. at any time,” read the official announcement.

List of qualified candidates in CSS written exam 2025 can be checked here: (https://www.fpsc.gov.pk/assets/media/2025-08-22-06-44-45-CSS_2025_Written_Part_Result_Press_Release_22-08-2025.pdf).