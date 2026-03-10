Sindh cabinet imposes austerity measures, introduces work-from-home on Fridays

KARACHI – Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said that a meeting of the Sindh cabinet was held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, during which several important decisions were taken.

He said the cabinet approved the Sindh Agriculture Women Workers Rules, under which women agricultural workers will be provided legal protection for equal wages, maternity facilities, and protection from harassment and discrimination.

The cabinet also approved the issuance of the Benazir Women Agricultural Workers Card and the establishment of a Rs500 million endowment fund for the welfare of women workers. Sharjeel Memon said that providing social protection and fundamental rights to women is the government’s responsibility, and the Labour and Industries Ministers will work jointly on the initiative.

He further said that the Sindh Cabinet approved additional funds for Hassan Suleman Memorial Hospital in Malir, which will provide modern medical facilities to citizens along the National Highway.

According to Sharjeel Inam Memon, in view of the international and regional situation, it has been decided that educational institutions in Sindh will remain closed from March 16 to March 31, however no examinations will be postponed.

He added that under new arrangements for government offices, Friday will be observed as work-from-home, while employees will work in offices on the remaining four days.

Sharjeel Memon also said the Sindh Cabinet decided, as part of austerity measures, that all types of official refreshments in government offices will remain suspended for the next two months. During Ramadan, tea, breakfast, or other official refreshments will not be provided. Employees may use water or other items at their own expense if they wish.

He added that in view of the economic and administrative challenges faced by the country, everyone must act responsibly.