5 Pakistanis held in Bahrain for sharing videos linked to Iran conflict

Bahrain’s Interior Ministry has announced that the Anti-Cyber Crime Directorate arrested six Asian nationals, including five Pakistanis, for allegedly filming and sharing videos related to what it described as the impact of Iran’s “treacherous aggression.”

According to a statement published on the Police Media Centre’s website on Monday, the suspects were accused of recording, publishing, and reposting videos linked to the situation.

The ministry further claimed that the individuals expressed sympathy for and praised the hostile actions, which it said could harm security and public order in the country.

Officials said the videos were shared through the suspects’ social media accounts, allegedly contributing to misleading public opinion and creating fear among citizens and residents.

The statement added that legal action has been initiated, and the suspects have been referred to the public prosecution.

Authorities said that among those arrested were five Pakistani nationals and one Bangladeshi citizen.

The Interior Ministry also urged the public to rely only on official sources for information and avoid sharing unverified videos or news, warning that such actions could lead to legal consequences and threaten national security.

Bahrain is currently facing heightened tensions in the Middle East following US-Israeli strikes on Iran, after which Iran reportedly targeted US bases and assets in Gulf countries, including Bahrain.

Earlier, the Interior Ministry warned in a post on X that anyone who photographs sensitive sites and shares them online to assist hostile actions against Bahrain would be considered an accomplice and punished under the law.