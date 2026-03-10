Pakistani Fisherman killed as US-Iran War spillover reaches waters near Gwadar

JIWANI – The escalating US-Israel conflict with Iran reached near Pakistani waters, and a fisherman from Gwadar was killed as debris from a drone or projectile fell on his boat in Iranian waters just miles from Pakistani territory. The incident raised security concerns along the coast, with the Pakistan Navy and Pakistan Air Force reportedly on high alert since the strikes began.

The escalating tensions in Middle East appear to have spilled dangerously close to Pakistan’s coastline after a tragic incident claimed the life of a local fisherman in the Arabian Sea.

As per available information, the fisherman identified as Tayyab Baloch was killed when debris from a drone suddenly fell onto his boat while he was fishing in the open sea. The incident occurred near Kalani Nadi, a sensitive region located close to the maritime borders between Pakistan and Iran. Tayyab Baloch was in the sea with a companion for routine fishing when the unexpected disaster struck.

Police said that metal debris from a drone crashed onto their fishing boat, leaving Baloch critically injured. His companion, who miraculously escaped unharmed, immediately rushed the injured fisherman back to the shore in a desperate attempt to save his life. However, despite the efforts, Tayyab Baloch succumbed to his injuries before he could receive medical treatment.

Investigators have not yet determined whether the aircraft was operated by Iran, US, or Israel, all of whom are currently entangled in a rapidly escalating regional confrontation. Local sources however, said Iranian forces may have shot down a drone in the nearby maritime region, and the wreckage allegedly fell into the sea.

The tragedy sparked fear and concern among coastal communities who depend on the sea for their livelihood, as the ongoing geopolitical conflict now appears to be casting a shadow over Pakistan’s coastal waters.

Meanwhile, body of Tayyab Baloch was transported to his hometown in Union Council Gunz, where after completion of necessary legal formalities, he was laid to rest among grieving family members and residents.