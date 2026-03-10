Iran War ‘Almost Over’ yet ‘Not Enough Victory’: Trump contradicts himself in key presser

WASHINGTON – US President Donald Trump gave mixed messages about war with Iran, as he first said the conflict is near ending, but later telling House Republicans that Washington has “not won enough” yet, and the conflicting remarks have raised questions about his strategy as tensions continue to rise and military operations involving Israel intensify, including reported strikes in Tehran.

POTUS delivered major confrontational message about the ongoing conflict with Tehran, saying the United States and Israel are close to achieving their military objectives. Trump suggested the war could end “very soon,” although he made clear that the fighting would not conclude within the current week. His comments came as Israeli forces reportedly launched fresh strikes on the Iranian capital, Tehran, signaling a major escalation in the conflict.

He delivered one of his most aggressive warnings yet toward Iran’s leadership, saying any newly emerging leadership in Iran has already been eliminated and warned that anyone who attempts to take power in the future will face the same fate.

Trump further revealed details about what he described as massive joint military campaign by US and Israel. He said American forces hits around 5,000 Iranian targets, causing extensive damage to the country’s military infrastructure. He said the strikes have dealt a devastating blow to Iran’s defense capabilities.

Trump further claimed that 51 Iranian naval warships have been destroyed during the operations, with many of them now lying at the bottom of the sea. Trump also stated that Iran’s drone and missile systems have been largely wiped out, dramatically weakening Tehran’s ability to launch attacks.

He opined that the operation Epic Fury was need of the hour to stop what he described as an imminent nuclear threat. According to him, without these military actions Iran could have obtained a nuclear weapon within just two weeks, a development he said would have posed a grave danger to global security.

He claimed the operation is proving even more powerful and effective than an earlier mission called “Midnight Hammer”, and highlighted the role of military strength in his leadership, stating that during his first presidential term he focused heavily on rebuilding and modernizing the US armed forces. Now, in his second term, he said he is fully deploying that power on the global stage.

US military is the most powerful and capable force anywhere in the world,” Trump said, adding that countries across the globe now recognize America’s unmatched strength.

He also stressed that US become stronger and more influential than ever, promising that his administration is moving quickly to restore the country’s global dominance and continue his agenda to “make America great again.”

During his speech, Trump took aim at former President Joe Biden, raising question over US withdrawal from Afghanistan. He called it one of the most humiliating moments in American history and argued that it damaged the country’s credibility on the world stage. However, Trump insisted that under his leadership the United States has regained international respect and authority.