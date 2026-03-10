Flight Ticket prices in Pakistan jump by up to Rs28,000 after massive fuel surge

KARACHI – A sharp surge in aircraft jet fuel prices in Pakistan triggered major increase in both domestic and international airfares, leaving travelers facing much higher costs.

The price of jet fuel jumped by Rs154 per liter, pushing the new rate to staggering Rs342 per liter. This dramatic rise increased operational costs for airlines, which have now passed the burden directly onto passengers.

For domestic flights, ticket prices have been raised by Rs2,800 to Rs5,000 per passenger. Routes connecting Karachi with Lahore, Islamabad, and other major cities have already seen the increase take effect, meaning passengers traveling within the country will now have to pay substantially more for air travel.

The impact is even more severe on international routes. Airlines have increased fares by Rs10,000 to Rs 28,000 per ticket, depending on the destination. Flights from Pakistan to the Middle East and Central Asia have seen fare hikes of around Rs15,000 per ticket.

The biggest shock for travelers comes on long-haul routes. Flights from Pakistan to Toronto and Manchester have recorded the highest increase, with ticket prices rising by up to Rs28,000 per passenger.

After these increases, the one-way economy class fare on these routes has crossed Rs250,000, making international travel significantly more expensive for Pakistani passengers. Airline sources say the unprecedented rise in jet fuel costs has directly forced airlines to revise ticket prices, resulting in a steep surge in air travel expenses across multiple routes.