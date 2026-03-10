PM Shehbaz expresses solidarity with Iran, congratulates Mujtaba Khamenei on new role

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has written a letter to Iran’s Supreme Leader Mujtaba Khamenei, expressing condolences over the martyrdom of his respected father, the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Ayatollah Syed Ali Khamenei, and congratulating him on assuming the responsibilities of Supreme Leader.

In his message, the prime minister conveyed the condolences and prayers of the people of Pakistan to the brotherly people of Iran and the wider Muslim Ummah.

He said the Pakistani nation is deeply saddened by the martyrdom of Ayatollah Syed Ali Khamenei and stands in solidarity with the leadership and people of Iran during this difficult time.

The prime minister congratulated Mujtaba Khamenei on taking up this important responsibility and expressed hope that his leadership will guide Iran towards peace, stability, dignity, and prosperity in the coming years.

Shehbaz Sharif said that relations between Pakistan and Iran are based on shared faith, history, culture, and language.

The prime minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to continue working closely with the Islamic Republic of Iran to further strengthen bilateral cooperation in all areas of mutual interest for the benefit of both brotherly nations.

In his letter, the prime minister also prayed for the health and success of Mujtaba Khamenei, and for peace, stability, and prosperity for the brotherly people of the Islamic Republic of Iran.