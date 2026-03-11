Pakistan receives new Fuel Shipments as Iran-US War Chokes Oil Supply

KARACHI – Pakistan moved to stabilise its fuel supply with new shipments as panic spread following sharp increase in petroleum prices amid rising regional tensions. Long queues formed at fuel stations as fears of shortages grew, prompting the government to take urgent measures to conserve fuel and manage existing reserves.

As of March 11, the South Asian nation received crucial boost to its fuel supplies this week as several oil and gas tankers arrived at Port Qasim, helping replenish reserves during a period of global supply uncertainty and rising regional tensions.

According to the Port Qasim Authority (PQA), the tanker Torm Damini reached the port on March 8 and has already discharged 37,000 tonnes of diesel, providing immediate relief to the country’s fuel reserves. Meanwhile, three more vessels carrying petrol have also reached Pakistani waters and are scheduled to berth in the coming days.

One of these ships is carrying 50,000 tonnes of petrol, has arrived at Port Qasim and is expected to dock today. The unloading operation is likely to take approximately 30 hours. Another tanker, Spruce 2, transporting 55,000 tonnes of petrol, is set to berth on Thursday. A fourth vessel, Sea Clipper, loaded with 34,000 tonnes of petrol, is expected to dock on March 13 or 14. Officials also confirmed that an additional petrol shipment intended for Pakistan State Oil (PSO) is anticipated to arrive after March 16, further strengthening the country’s supply chain.

At the same time, shipments of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) have also been arriving to support domestic energy needs.

Despite these arrivals, Pakistani officials remain cautious as there are fuel reserves sufficient for around 25 days. The surge in imports comes at a time when Pakistan is grappling with the economic fallout of escalating tensions involving the United States, Israel, and Iran, which have disrupted shipping routes through the Strait of Hormuz, a key corridor for Pakistan’s oil imports.

In response to the situation, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed the finance and petroleum ministries to coordinate with provincial governments to implement strategies aimed at conserving fuel and ensuring a stable supply of petroleum products nationwide.